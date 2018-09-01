Pulse.com.gh logo
Samsung just unveiled its first 8K TV you can actually buy


Samsung just announced the first 8K TV you can actually buy in stores. The Q900R QLED 8K TV, which Samsung unveiled this week at IFA 2018 in Berlin, will be available starting at the end of September.

samsung qled tv play

samsung qled tv

(Samsung)

You'll be able to buy Samsung's new 8K TV in of four available sizes, which are all massive: 65 inches, 75 inches, 82 inches, and 85 inches.

So, what's so great about 8K?

The biggest difference with Samsung's 8K TV will be how how many pixels it can produce — 16 times as many pixels compared to a normal HD TV — and how bright it can get: It's capable of 4,000 nit peak brightness, compared to the 1,700 peak brightness in its latest Q9-series 4K QLED TVs. That's very bright.

Samsung's Q900R 8K TV also features high-dynamic range, which results in deeper blacks and more vivid colors.

But how much 8K content is there? Not much, but this particular 8K TV from Samsung features a unique upscaling technology that uses artificial intelligence to improve the picture quality of whatever you're watching, whether you're using a streaming set-top box, or a game console, or even mirroring content from your phone.

This won't be cheap

In terms of cost, Samsung has yet to announce any kind of official pricing for its first commercially available 8K TV. But expect it to cost a pretty penny: Its top-of-the-line Q9-series QLED 4K ultra-HD TVs start at $3,300, and that's for 65 inches. The 75-inch model of that TV costs about $5,300. It wouldn't be surprising to see Samsung's first-edition 8K TVs cost significantly more than that.

You can learn more about Samsung's new 8K TVs and what they can do from Samsung's official press release.

