Samsung will reportedly release its foldable smartphone in March, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap news.

Yonhap reports that the name of the phone would be, "Galaxy F," a name which has been rumoured for the device before.

It also says that "industry watchers" guess the phone will cost $1,770.

Samsung is reportedly getting ready to release its highly anticipated foldable phone in March 2019 for over $1,700, South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.

The book-like folding display was first unveiled by Samsung a week ago. While the display was dubbed "Infinity Flex," Samsung didn't reveal the name for the phone itself. Yonhap's report says it will be named the "Galaxy F," which was already rumoured to a potential name for the device along with "Galaxy X."

Citing industry sources, Yonhap says Samsung will launch the folding phone alongside the 5G edition of its Galaxy S10 phone.

It also says that "industry watchers" estimate the phone's sale price at around 2 million won, equivalent to $1,770. The CEO of Samsung DJ Koh reportedly said last week that Samsung will ship at least 1 million of the devices.

The reports are still largely speculative, and Business Insider has contacted Samsung for comment.