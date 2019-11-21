Samsung Electronics unveiled the device for the first time in the Kenyan market on Thursday.

A Smartphone and a tablet at the same time, the Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display.

Even before its grand launch on Thursday morning at Villa Rosa Kempinski, 24 new Galaxy Fold devices had already been quickly snapped up by eager Kenyans impatient to try their hand at Samsung’s latest premium Smartphone cum tablet.

Retailing at Sh230,000 ($2300) Samsung Galaxy Fold is at the moment the most expensive device on their portfolio. Samsung Electronics unveiled the device for the first time in the Kenyan market on Thursday.

“I am quite excited today because we have been able to deliver one of the most premium devices in our market and the critical part that we are looking at now is actually fulfilling the premium level of consumer,” Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronic East Africa, Head of Mobile Division told Business Insider SSA after the launch.

Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronic East Africa, Head of Mobile Division during the launch of Galaxy Fold.

Kimari says with the launch, Samsung has effectively written Smartphone history and forever changed how consumers will interact with the traditional smartphone.

“Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display.” said Kimari.

Charles Kimari, Samsung Electronic East Africa, Head of Mobile Division (L) with Seok Min Hong, Managing Director of Samsung Kenya Branch (R) experience the Galaxy fold during the launch. (George Tubei)

“This device gives you the best of two worlds that is smartphone and tablet experience. At close level it is at 4.6 at optimum level it is at 7.3 inches so you can be able to enjoy movies, multitasking, you can have three full screens operating at the same time so it's quite an exciting experience for Kenyan consumers,” explained Kimari.

$2,300 Samsung Galaxy Fold finally hits the Kenyan market. (George Tubei)

Samsung is targeting Kenya’s premium market with the phone and as a result it won’t be available in all retail stores, only a few recommended stores will have it in stock.

It has been a long time coming for Galaxy fold which is inspired by Samsung’s first flexible display prototype in 2011.

With the launch, Samsung has beaten rivals Xiaomi and Huawei to the game both of which are working on foldable smartphones of their own. it's still unclear exactly when the two Chinese firms will launch their foldable devices.