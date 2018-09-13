Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' looks gorgeous on the Xbox One X and I just can't stop taking pictures


Tech 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' looks gorgeous on the Xbox One X and I just can't stop taking pictures

  • Published: , Refreshed:

'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' features enhanced graphics on the Xbox One X, and the resulting images you can capture in photographer mode are amazing. Take a look.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is an absolute feast for the eyes, on top of being fun to play. play

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is an absolute feast for the eyes, on top of being fun to play.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)

The newly released "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is unquestionably one of the best-looking games ever made and the game’s graphics are further enhanced with the strength of the Xbox One X.

Featuring a wide array of exotic locales, breathtaking landscapes, and unimaginable architecture, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is an ideal game to test the limits of Microsoft’s premium console. Players using the Xbox One X can choose between two modes for the game: high resolution or high frame rate. For those using 4K televisions, the high resolution mode will offer the greatest level of fidelity for the game's graphics, while the high frame rate mode will keep the game running around 60 frames per second to provide the smoothest possible animations while playing. Additional options include HDR support, to increase the range of the game's dynamic lighting, and anisotropic filtering, which adds more texture to the environments.

Even while playing through the game with the high frame rate mode activated, I found myself constantly stopping to take dozens of pictures to just grasp the full view of the huge environments. The game’s photographer mode adds extra options for adjusting the camera angle, brightness, and field of view, and even has a few filters for players to tack on.

With so much jungle to explore in “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” there’s no shortage of amazing images to capture.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is considered the final chapter in a trilogy that began with "Tomb Raider" (2013).

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is considered the final chapter in a trilogy that began with "Tomb Raider" (2013). play

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" is considered the final chapter in a trilogy that began with "Tomb Raider" (2013).

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


In "Shadow," Lara Croft fears her hunt for an artifact may have triggered Armageddon.

In "Shadow," Lara Croft fears her hunt for an artifact may have triggered Armageddon. play

In "Shadow," Lara Croft fears her hunt for an artifact may have triggered Armageddon.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Lara must reckon with the consequences of her actions and face her own inner beast.

Lara must reckon with the consequences of her actions and face her own inner beast. play

Lara must reckon with the consequences of her actions and face her own inner beast.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


This sets her off on a journey through the jungles and ruins of Peru...

This sets her off on a journey through the jungles and ruins of Peru... play

This sets her off on a journey through the jungles and ruins of Peru...

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


...where she faces countless obstacles and puzzles designed to protect ancient treasures.

...where she faces countless obstacles and puzzles designed to protect ancient treasures. play

...where she faces countless obstacles and puzzles designed to protect ancient treasures.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Even the most peaceful of temples..

Even the most peaceful of temples.. play

Even the most peaceful of temples..

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


...can quickly lead Lara into peril.

...can quickly lead Lara into peril. play

...can quickly lead Lara into peril.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Lara consistently puts herself into tight situations to stay on the right path.

Lara consistently puts herself into tight situations to stay on the right path. play

Lara consistently puts herself into tight situations to stay on the right path.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Even when the right path seems like the absolute wrong place to be.

Even when the right path seems like the absolute wrong place to be. play

Even when the right path seems like the absolute wrong place to be.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Luckily Lara isn't alone. Her friend Jonah is there to support her once again.

Luckily Lara isn't alone. Her friend Jonah is there to support her once again. play

Luckily Lara isn't alone. Her friend Jonah is there to support her once again.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Along with some new faces that play an integral part in the game's story.

Along with some new faces that play an integral part in the game's story. play

Along with some new faces that play an integral part in the game's story.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


The villages in "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" are bursting with life.

The villages in "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" are bursting with life. play

The villages in "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" are bursting with life.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


The indigenous people inject some much needed personality into the game.

The indigenous people inject some much needed personality into the game. play

The indigenous people inject some much needed personality into the game.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


And it's nice to remember that they can be more than just villains.

And it's nice to remember that they can be more than just villains. play

And it's nice to remember that they can be more than just villains.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


But of course, not every face is a friendly one.

But of course, not every face is a friendly one. play

But of course, not every face is a friendly one.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" continues to broaden Lara's horizons.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" continues to broaden Lara's horizons. play

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" continues to broaden Lara's horizons.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


All of her climbing tools from the previous games return...

All of her climbing tools from the previous games return... play

All of her climbing tools from the previous games return...

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


..and she certainly needs them to survive the terrain.

..and she certainly needs them to survive the terrain. play

..and she certainly needs them to survive the terrain.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Navigating ancient machinery is standard "Tomb Raider" fare.

Navigating ancient machinery is standard "Tomb Raider" fare. play

Navigating ancient machinery is standard "Tomb Raider" fare.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


The same is true when it comes to the usual traps waiting to block Lara's path.

The same is true when it comes to the usual traps waiting to block Lara's path. play

The same is true when it comes to the usual traps waiting to block Lara's path.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Every now and then you can take a moment to relax in the canopy...

Every now and then you can take a moment to relax in the canopy... play

Every now and then you can take a moment to relax in the canopy...

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


...before plotting your next move.

...before plotting your next move. play

...before plotting your next move.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Lara has a number of ways to keep herself hidden in the jungle.

Lara has a number of ways to keep herself hidden in the jungle. play

Lara has a number of ways to keep herself hidden in the jungle.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Sometimes the adventure takes her underwater.

Sometimes the adventure takes her underwater. play

Sometimes the adventure takes her underwater.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


The reflections rippling across the water's surface couldn't be more lovely.

The reflections rippling across the water's surface couldn't be more lovely. play

The reflections rippling across the water's surface couldn't be more lovely.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


The tremendous contrast in lighting makes caves feel even more ominous.

The tremendous contrast in lighting makes caves feel even more ominous. play

The tremendous contrast in lighting makes caves feel even more ominous.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


But being Lara Croft means pushing forward toward danger...

But being Lara Croft means pushing forward toward danger... play

But being Lara Croft means pushing forward toward danger...

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


...even when you can't see what may lie at the other end of the tunnel.

...even when you can't see what may lie at the other end of the tunnel. play

...even when you can't see what may lie at the other end of the tunnel.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


No matter the environment, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has some of the best graphics I've seen to date.

No matter the environment, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has some of the best graphics I've seen to date. play

No matter the environment, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has some of the best graphics I've seen to date.

("Shadow of the Tomb Raider"/Square Enix)


Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence's winds are starting to hit the North Carolina...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech Apple quietly killed off four older versions of the iPhone —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A satellite image of Hurricane Florence at 7.47 a.m. on Wednesday as it approached the east coast.
Tech Hurricane Florence has forced nearly a dozen airports to shut down and triggered more than 1,000 flight cancellations (AAL, DAL, UAL, LUV, JBLU)
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Tech Apple's big September event was one of the most disappointing iPhone launches in recent memory (AAPL)
Alex Azar HHS
Tech The Trump administration's top health official isn't counting on pharma to bring down drug prices
An enormous Tesla pickup concept at the Semi reveal.
Tech Tesla wants to build a pickup truck — here’s why that will be its biggest challenge (TSLA)