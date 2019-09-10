Nigerian Silas Adekunle attributes the closure of Reach Robotics firm to an “inherent challenges in the consumer robotics sector”.

Silas's Reach Robotics firm launched into the retail mass markets after a successful pitch of MekaMon unit - the first gaming robot with AR capabilities - to Apple in 2017.

He says he will concentrate on the non-consumer sector of the Robotics sector to educate and inspire young people.

Nigerian-born Robotics engineer, Silas Adekunle, has shut down Robotics company, REACH, nearly two years after launching into the mass retail markets in the UK.

In November 2017, Silas's Reach Robotics launched into the retail mass markets after successful pitch of MekaMon unit - a first - a gaming robot with AR capabilities - to Apple.

REACH_founders, John Rees, Silas Adekunle and Chris Beck

In an interview with Business Insider SSA, Silas had said the “pitch formed an instant connection as its products now sit proudly on Apple Store shelves across the UK and the US, and shipping to some European countries.”

When checked on Apple and Play stores, the MekaMon app is still available as at Tuesday, September 10th.

Screenshot of Mekamon on Playstore

Why Silas shut down Reach Robotics

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, September 3rd, Silas attributed the closure to an “inherent challenges in the consumer robotics sector”.

“Over the past six years, we have taken on this challenge with consistent passion and ingenuity. From the first trials of development to accelerators and funding rounds, we have fought to bring MekaMon to life and into the hands of the next generation of tech pioneers.

“Unfortunately, for Reach Robotics, in its current form at least, today marks the end of that journey," he said in a note.

Screenshot of Reach Robotics' MekaMon game

What's next on Silas Adekunle's table

The Nigerian-born robotics guru said he will continue to develop games for the education sector in the non-consumer sector.

“Following some travel and much-needed rest, the journey will continue in the Non-consumer Robotics sector and the STEM Education sector,” he said.

Silas Adekunle and Robot

In June 2019, he emerged among the world's most revolutionary entrepreneurs for the 2019 One Young World award.

Behind fame, Silas told Business Insider SSA that starting a business is naturally a huge challenge, especially in the robotics industry.