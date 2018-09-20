Silicon Valley's housing crisis is so dire that this 897-square-foot Palo Alto home is selling for $2.59 million — take a look inside

news

A small yet charming 897-square-foot residence in Palo Alto, California, could be yours for a cool $2.59 million.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, at 128 Middlefield Road, is yet another downsized abode selling for millions in Silicon Valley's overheated real-estate market. With the famed Googleplex a mere 15 minutes away and the hubs of other tech giants also nearby, the home and others like it are in high demand.

The last time this home sold was in 2008 for $899,000, according to Redfin. Now with an asking price of $2,589,000, the home is actually priced below the average for the upscale city of Palo Alto — sort of. That price tag comes out to $2,886 per square foot, which is $1,430 above the average for the area.

Take a look at what $2.59 million will get for the home's future owners.

The blue home, located at 128 Middlefield Road, looks cozy and quaint from outside ...

... and it's just as cozy inside. The front door opens up to a living room with a fireplace.

The home was built in 1924 and has been remodeled over the years to keep up with the times.

There's a unique antique Wedgewood stove in the kitchen.

Near it is a small dining area ...

... and a bay window.

The bungalow has two bedrooms, both with lots of natural light.

The one bathroom in the house is decked out in modern tiled floor and clean, white finishes.

A garage was converted into an office area, so owners would have to park elsewhere. The trade-off is that there are skylights and a small seating area in the converted area.

Through a pair of french doors is the private backyard.

A section of putting green sits next to lounge furniture.

And on the side of the house is a pergola covered in wisteria, the listing says.