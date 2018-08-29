Sinemia now has a more attractive plan than MoviePass or AMC for people who want a movie-theater subscription service

news

MoviePass competitor Sinemia was found to have the most popular plan among moviegoers in a new survey from the National Research Group.

The plan in question is $7.99 a month for two movies at any theater, but the service offers other plans, as well.

Theater-specific plans like AMC Stubs A-List were favored less in the survey, but A-List still gained over 260,000 members in less than two months.

Moviegoers interested in theater subscription services are quickly losing their patience with MoviePass, and that's reflected in a new survey from the National Research Group.

NRG found that Sinemia, a MoviePass competitor, has the most attractive plan in a survey that polled 1,558 moviegoers in August. 41 percent of respondents who are currently subscribed to a theater service or are interested in doing so indicated that they would be "very likely to subscribe" to a model like Sinemia's $7.99-a-month plan for two movies at any theater.

MoviePass' new plan — $9.95 for three movies a month — came in second with 33 percent of the moviegoers surveyed saying they were very likely to subscribe. Theater-chain specific plans, like A-List and Cinemark Movie Club, didn't fare as well at 23 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

MoviePass is in the process of transitioning to its new plan, and in the meantime, is limiting the number of movies subscribers can see daily. It also began transitioning annual subscribers to the new monthly plan over the weekend, which has caused complications for some who wanted to cancel.

The survey found that nearly half of MoviePass subscribers were considering canceling, and less than half were satisfied with the service, which is a sharp contrast to NRG's first survey in April. That found 83 percent of MoviePass users more satisfied with it than other subscription services like Netflix.

This could be good news for Sinemia, which has been overshadowed by MoviePass' sudden surge in popularity and the complications that have come from it. Sinemia is currently offering a "summer sale" with plans ranging from $3.99 a month for one movie to $14.99 a month for three movies, which includes premium screenings like IMAX.

But while AMC Stubs A-List was less popular among moviegoers in the NRG survey, the service has still garnered over 260,000 members since its launch in June. The plan is $19.95 a month, and allows subscribers to see three movies a week at AMC Theatres, and includes premium screenings and discounts on concessions.

With MoviePass' problems and other options available, it's becoming clear that more and more moviegoers are considering making a switch if they haven't already.

You can find more details about MoviePass alternatives to consider here.