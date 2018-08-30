Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Skagen just debuted a new version of its gorgeous smartwatch, starting at $275 — here's everything that's new

Danish-inspired, hyper-minimalist watch brand Skagen just introduced a new version of its smartwatch, the Falster 2. The new watch is waterproof, and it has heart rate tracking and GPS.

The new Skagen Falster 2 smartwatch in black and silver.

One of the most beautiful smartwatches running Google's Wear OS just got an upgrade.

Skagen — a Danish-inspired, hyper-minimalist watch brand — introduced on Wednesday the Falster 2, an upgrade to the Falster smartwatch it introduced earlier this year.

The Falster 2 looks nearly identical to the previous model, but has a few major differences inside — most notably GPS tracking, a heart rate tracker, and swim proofing. It starts at $275.

Check out the new Skagen Falster 2:

The Skagen Falster 2 comes in four colors: rose gold, silver, gray, and black.

Skagen made a few subtle changes to the design of the Falster 2. The new watch has two new programmable buttons and more watch faces.

The Skagen Falster 2 is now waterproof, so you'll be able to shower or swim with it on.

The watch has a heart rate tracker now, too — the previous version of the Skagen Falster didn't.

The Skagen Falster 2 now has built-in GPS, which means you can leave your phone at home while running and walking and still track your workouts.

The Skagen Falster 2 has NFC payments, so you can pay at places that accept Google Pay.

Otherwise, the Skagen Falster 2 has a lot of the same features as its predecessor.

Like the Skagen Falster, the new watch is compatible with both iOS and Android, runs Google's Wear OS platform, and has both smartwatch notifications and activity tracking. It also has Google Assistant built in, customizable watch faces, and interchangeable straps.



The Skagen Falster 2 will start at $275. Skagen hasn't said yet where and when it will be available.

