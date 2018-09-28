Slack is planning to go public in 2019.

news

The upcoming IPO — which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and confirmed to Business Insider by a person familiar with the matter — is scheduled to take place by fall 2019 and could value the company around $7 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal's sources.

A spokesperson for Slack said that the company does not provide comment on "rumors and speculation."

In 2017, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told Bloomberg that an IPO was still a long way off. The company most recently closed a $427 million funding round in August led by Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic, which valued it at more than $7 billion.

While the San Francisco-based company has yet to hire underwriters, the Journal's sources report that the company is actively preparing to go public.

Slack was founded in 2009. Its popular work chat software is estimated to be used by 8 million people daily.