Jumia in its Mobile Report 2019 reveals that an average price of smartphones continues on a downward trajectory last year.

The average price of smartphones via e-commerce platform drop to $95 in 2018.

The report also states that Nokia is gradually returning to the limelight, riding on its durability claim.

The average price of smartphones dropped below $100 as Asian brands compete with others in the Nigerian e-commerce market, according to the latest Jumia Mobile Report 2019.

The Jumia Mobile Report 2019 released over the weekend shows that an average price of smartphones continues on a downward trajectory, as it dipped to $95 in 2018, from $117 in 2016, and $216 in 2014.

According to the report, Asian brands enjoyed most patronage via Jumia platform in the year with their lower price point smartphones into the market.

“In 2018, Fero, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix and Tecno remained the customers’ favorites and the top-selling mobile brands on Jumia.

"It is interesting that a one time king of mobile phone, Nokia is gradually returning to the limelight, riding on its durability claim. Infinix continues to lead the pack, year on year."

Here are a few highlights from the Jumia Mobile Report 2019:

Globally, there were over five billion unique mobile subscribers in 2018, and 60% of the connection was through smartphones.

Internet users peaked at 3.6 billion, almost half of the world population had mobile internet access in 2018

In Nigeria, there were over 172 million mobile subscribers, accounting to a penetration rate of 87% of the population. According to the report, this figure represented a 6.4% growth compared to 162 million subscribers in 2017.

Over 112 million Nigerians had access to the internet in 2018, representing 56% of the population increase of 14.32% year-on-year from 2017.

At the end of 2018, there were over 36 million smartphone users, representing a penetration of 18.37%.

The report also states that Nokia is gradually returning to the limelight, riding on its durability claim. Infinix continues to lead the pack, year on year.

Nigeria's internet users increased from 113.8 million in January to 114.73 million in February, according to the latest stats released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).