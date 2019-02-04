SMWLagos 2019 official begins.

These are some of the events on the first day you don't want to miss.

You can also follow the conversation via the event's hashtags.

The 2019 edition of Social Media Week Lagos, Africa’s largest tech and media gathering, kicks off on Monday (today) at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The annual event will run from Monday, February 4th to Friday, February 8th, 2019 and feature globally recognised brands, leading business executives, pop culture luminaries, and others.

With the theme, ‘STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility,’ the conference will feature on 3 main stages, in a masterclass suite, studio suite, speakeasy suite, Meetup Lounge, and 3 Workshop spaces. Experiential programming includes the OFFLINE Wellness Studio, the AfricaNXT Annex and the #SMWLAGOS Beach House.

Here are some events that will shape the first discussion.

1. Artificial Intelligence has gone beyond the BuzzWord. Leading Artificial Intelligence In African Financial Services is a session which will expose the uniqueness of the first Artificial Intelligence Chat Bot in Africa.

Monday February 4, 2019 9:30am - 10:30am

Venue: Innovation Stage

Hashtag #SMWUBA

2. The Women in WordPress

The Women in WordPress talk brings together a diverse group of women from across Nigeria for an informal & honest discussion. It also aims to propose ways to help each other out within and outside the WordPress community, locally and globally.

Monday February 4, 2019 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Venue: NXT Lit Lab

Hashtag #SMWWOMENWHOWP

3. The Business of New Media

This conversation, important as it is, will heavily shape the future of journalism and the media. It will also focus on how digital media platforms and publishers are having conversations about new, innovative ways to make money and build sustainable business models.

Monday February 4, 2019 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Venue: Innovation Stage

Hashtag #SMWMEDIABIZ

4. Fake News: How New Media is Changing the Course of History

This is a panel discussing the power of social media and fake news - we hear the term a lot but we haven't fully grasped just how much fake news has impacted our world.

Monday February 4, 2019 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Venue: Experience Stage

Hashtag #SMWQUADRANT

Or

Disrupting Digital Media: How Black Voices Are Creating Space & Shaping The Global Narrative

The panel which will look at how Black people across the globe are creating, mastering and foster digital spaces across fields to make our voices heard and bring representation, inclusion and service to areas that are lacking.

Monday February 4, 2019 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Venue: Innovation Stage

5. Strategy For Start-Ups

Young entrepreneurs have taken the bold step to solve problems and create blue oceans of opportunity for themselves. Despite this trend, very few start-ups survive past five years.