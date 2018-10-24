news

Snapchat parent company Snap has announced two new executive hires following the departure of its chief strategy officer.

Jeremi Gorman joins from Amazon, and Jared Grusd previously worked at The Huffington Post.

The appointment comes ahead of Snap's Q3 earnings.

Snap, the parent company of messaging app Snapchat, has brought on two new executives from Amazon and The Huffington Post following the departure of its chief strategy officer.

The company hired Amazon's head of global advertising sales Jeremi Gorman to be its chief business officer, responsible for the company's "global business solutions, global online sales, customer operations, and business marketing," CEO Evan Spiegel said in an email to employees on Wednesday shared with Business Insider by a spokesperson. (You can read the full email below.)

And former The Huffington Post CEO Jared Grusd is joining as chief strategy officer, looking after "content, global strategy, partnerships, and corporate development."

The hires come after the September news of the departure of chief strategy officer Imran Khan, who had been with the company since 2015 and served as Spiegel's right-hand man.

Snap stock briefly spiked around 2% on the news, but it has since largely leveled out. The company has struggled since going public in 2017, as Facebook aggressively moves in on its turf. Snap will announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

A Snap spokesperson also flagged a number of other recent hires at the company, including: A new director of EU policy, Jean Gonié, who previously worked at Amazon; new director of platform partnerships Alston Cheek, formerly at Apple; Steen Strand, a director of product design for Snap Lab, previously at ICON Aircraft, and new head of music partnerships, Ted Suh, formerly at Bytedance.

Here's the full email Evan Spiegel sent Snap employees about the hires:

I’m happy to announce two significant additions to our leadership team today that will help us deliver on the long-term promise and potential of Snap.

Jeremi Gorman will be our Chief Business Officer, managing Global Business Solutions, Global Online Sales, Customer Operations, and Business Marketing.

Jeremi joins us from Amazon, where she is the Head of Global Advertising Sales. In six years of increasing leadership responsibilities at Amazon, she oversaw business intelligence and analytics and the international expansion of Amazon’s advertising business.

Helping our partners build their businesses is a core element of Snap’s product value and I’m deeply proud of the great work you have all done to make sure our advertisers’ return on investment is unrivaled among our peers. Jeremi joins us with proven expertise and talent that will make our platform even better for our partners and I am excited to have her on our team.

Jared Grusd will be joining Snap as our new Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing Content, Global Strategy, Partnerships, and Corporate Development. Jared, who is an attorney by training, has held leadership positions at Spotify, Google and Oath, and for the past three years, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of The Huffington Post.

In his new role, Jared will work to expand Snap’s footprint and develop key relationships around the globe to scale user growth. We have an immense amount of running room to grow globally through the billions of people who do not yet use Snap. Getting them to experience the speed, ease and fun of Snap – that Snap is the fastest way to communicate -- will be a key in the coming months and years.

I know our goals for the coming years are ambitious. But I have great confidence in our ambition because we have led our industry time and again in developing products people love. That’s all thanks to you, our incredibly smart, creative and kind team.

I’m proud to have Jeremi and Jared join our team, where they will play an important part in shaping the next chapter for Snap. Thank you again for all of your hard work, and thank you in advance for welcoming Jeremi and Jared into our Snap family.

Evan