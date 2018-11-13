Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Snapchat just launched a new feature that lets you create a highlight reel of your messages with friends — here's how it works (SNAP)

  Published:

You can now view your chat history with friends on Snapchat in one place with a new feature called Friendship Profiles.

Snapchat Friendship Profiles play

Snapchat Friendship Profiles

(Snap Inc.)

  • Snapchat is adding a feature called "Friendship Profiles," which creates landing pages of your interaction histories with each of your Snapchat friends.
  • You can access these profiles by tapping on a friend's Bitmoji, where you'll find any content you've ever saved in a chat with a friend.
  • The feature will be rolling out to users "slowly over the coming weeks," along with other features that are designed to highlight your relationships on Snapchat.

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature that will give users one-stop snapshots of each of their relationships with friends on the app, the company announced Tuesday.

These "Friendship Profiles" will include a full history of any photos, messages, and other content that you've saved in a chat with a Snapchat friend or a group. The feature is designed to create private unique home bases for each of your relationships, while "highlighting the special moments you've shared," Snap says.

Each Friendship Profile will only be visible to you and the person or group that you're friends with on Snapchat — the profiles won't be public. If you've chosen to share your location with Snapchat, the profiles will show your Snap Map location to your friends.

The company will also be rolling out other features that are designed to highlight your relationships on Snapchat, like Bitmoji merchandise and Bitmoji Stories, which is a comic strip made out of you and your friends' Bitmojis.

To access Friendship Profiles on Snapchat, tap on a friend's Bitmoji icon in your friend list. The feature launched on Tuesday, but it will be rolling out to users "slowly over the coming weeks," Snap says.

