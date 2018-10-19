news

Some Pixel 3 users are reporting that their phones aren't saving photos after taking them

The issue has occurred on the original Pixel and Pixel 2 XL phones, too.

There's no explanation as to what's happening, and Google hasn't yet acknowledged the issue.

Some Pixel 3 users are reporting on Reddit, Google Support forums, and Twitter that their new Google smartphones aren't saving photos after using the camera.

Here's how one Pixel 3 user described the issue: After taking a photo, a small thumbnail of the photo appears on the side of the Camera app, which also serves as a shortcut for the camera's gallery. But when the user opens the Google Photos app, the photo isn't there. Upon returning to the camera app, the photo's thumbnail disappears before their eyes.

Android Authority's David Imel also experienced the problem with a review unit of the Pixel 3.

The problem has apparently been around since Google's original Pixel smartphone, and it affected the Pixel 2 lineup, too. One Pixel 2 XL user on Google's forums reported that the issue occurs two to three times a month. Another reported it happens once every 20 photos taken with the Pixel 2 XL.

It's not clear if the photo saving issue is isolated to Google's Pixel phones, or if it's a more widespread Android issue. One commenter on Android Authority's post said it happened on their Samsung Galaxy S8. The Google Camera app isn't available on Galaxy phones, so it's unlikely it's the culprit.

Several potential causes have been offered up by users, like putting the phone to sleep soon after taking a photo, or the HDR+ feature in Pixel phones, but there's no general consensus yet.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.