Someone bought an unreleased Chromecast from a Best Buy store nearly a week before Google's big hardware event (GOOG, GOOGL)

A Best Buy customer bought an unannounced and unreleased model of Google's Chromecast media streaming device on Saturday, according to Android Police, which first spotted the customer's post on Reddit.

The Redditor said the Best Buy cashier at first wasn't able to scan the device because it wasn't in Best Buy's system yet. It showed a release date of October 9 — the same day as Google's upcoming event, where the company is expected to announce its Pixel 3 smartphones.

The new Chromecast appeared to have the same price as the previous generation Chromecast, so Best Buy rang it up as an older Chromecast and sold it to the Redditor.

The Redditor wasn't able to set up the new Chromecast, as it required a Google Home update on their smartphone to support the new media streamer, which Google hasn't yet released.

Otherwise, the new Chromecast appears to have a matte finish compared to the glossy finish from the previous generation Chromecast, and the Chromecast logo has been replaced by Google's "G" logo. Google also apparently removed the magnetic HDMI jack that would allow it to snap to the Chromecast's body when disconnected from a TV.

Google is expected to announce new devices during its October 9 event, including new Pixel 3 smartphones and new Chromebooks — and now, new Chromecast devices.