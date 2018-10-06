Someone bought Google’s new Pixel 3 XL smartphone in Hong Kong 3 days before its official unveiling

news

Engadget reporter Richard Lai acquired what looks to be a Google Pixel 3 XL three days before its official release.

Lai said he bought the device from an electronics shop in Hong Kong for $2,030.

Engadget reporter Richard Lai has gotten his hands on what appears to be a Google Pixel 3 XL three days ahead of the device's official release. In a video for Engadget, Lai said that he acquired the widely anticipated smartphone from a Hong Kong electronics shop called WahPhone Digital for $2,030.

According to Lai, the device seems to be the real deal, with features matching leaked information on the phone, including a rear fingerprint reader and a large upper notch. "[It] feels solid and well-built," Lai wrote.

It's still not clear how WahPhone Digital acquired the Pixel 3 XL's days before its official release date.

Take a look at Engadget's full review here.