Someone launched a 'Save Elon' online store selling tote bags and bathing suits to raise money for Elon Musk after the SEC sued him

A site selling "Save Elon" merchandise has been launched to raise awareness for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawsuit with the Security Exchange Commission.

A bathing suit on the site sells for $69, while a tote bag can be bought for $25, and a T-shirt for $26. Baby onesies sell for $32.

It remains unknown who started the shop, or if funds made from selling the products will help cover billionaire Musk's defense fund.

The founder's description for the site says they want to "help Elon Musk with this preposterous SEC filing against him."

"By purchasing these products, we vow to spread the word, to rise up and shout for what is right! As citizens of planet earth, we must show our support for innovation, for attempting to create a positive future, and for our fearless change agent of the world, Elon Musk," the shop description says.

The SEC filed charges against Musk on Thursday, claiming the Tesla CEO made "false and misleading statements" about Tesla in August, when he told his followers his plan to take his electric-car company private at $420 a share.

Tesla shares fell as much as 11% in after-hours trading following the tweets.

Now, the SEC wants to bar Musk from being an officer or director of a public company.

Musk said in a company statement to Business Insider that he was "deeply saddened and disappointed" by the lawsuit, which he called "unjustified."