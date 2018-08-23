Sony is re-launching the 'Aibo' robot dog released in 1999, and it says the new version uses 'deep learning' and has cloud-based memories

news

Sony announced that it will be re-leasing the Aibo robot dog in the US.

The Aibo was initially released in 1999, and discontinued in 2006. This is an updated model of the robot dog companion, which saw a release in Japan last year.

Aibo has touch sensors (for petting), facial recognition (for recognizing its owners), and camera mapping (for memorizing your house layout) — which serve as examples of what Sony's current tech is capable of. It also answers to voice commands.

It comes at a hefty price of $2,899

If you've been hoping for a pet that will never die, then Sony might have just provided a solution – as long as you remember to recharge it.

Sony announced today that it will be re-launching the Aibo, a robot dog home companion, in the US. The Aibo, which initially was released in 1999 and discontinued in 2006, was recently revitalized last year when it was re-released in Japan with a redesign and some upgrades. Now, you'll be able to get your very own metal K-9 in the US — for $2,899.

Given the hefty price, Sony's Aibo isn't likely to be as widespread as other home devices, like Amazon Echo or Google Home. Instead, it's a fun and interactive way for Sony to show off some of its latest tech — like touch sensors (for petting), facial recognition (for recognizing its owners), and camera mapping (for memorizing your house layout). Aibo will also be able to understand voice commands, and each Aibo will eventually develop a different personality, as "each owner's approach to raising their aibo shapes its personality, behavior and knowledge, creating a unique environment for growth," Sony said.

Aibo will react to being pet, and will come with toys that he or she enjoys playing with, like 'Airbone,' and a pink ball. You can also pair Aibo with the 'My Aibo' mobile app, which will allow you to teach your robot dog new tricks, look at the pictures it took through its nose camera, and change settings.

Aibo will be available for purchase in September, which Sony said should give ample time for your new metal pet to arrive in the mail before the holidays. It also comes with a three-year AI cloud plan (which Aibo makes use of) and a unique dog tag.

For those living in NYC who want to try Aibo out before it's shipped out, the robot dog will be on display at Sony Square from August 24 to October 14.