Sophia, the world’s first Humanoid Robot is coming to Kenya. Sophia will be attending the World Artificial Intelligence Show set to be held in Nairobi from March 21-22.

The two-day event will exhibit Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) revolution in Kenya and the African continent. The show will be exploring various relevant topics surrounding AI, ML and Robotics based technologies through a series of interactive panel discussions, tech-talks and keynote presentations.

Kenya is one of the pioneering nations in Africa that is exploring the adoption of innovative technologies into sectors such as Healthcare Management, Public Transportation, Banking & Financial Services and Agriculture.

“The AI and Blockchain Task Force of Kenya is implementing radial changes in the education sector to boost national learning capabilities” says Michael Onyango, a member of the taskforce mandated to publish a roadmap for distributed ledger and AI for the country with the primary objective of making Kenya a leader in job creation through the big four agenda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's 'Big 4' initiative is looking to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Robotics into Food Security, Affordable Housing, Manufacturing and Public Healthcare.

Most African countries still suffer from extreme poverty and business mismanagement and experts now opine the continent stands to benefit from these futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to address these challenges.

Countries in Africa including South Africa, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone have already voiced their support and admiration for President Kenyatta’s ‘Big 4’ initiative which calls for use of AI in solving the continents many challenges.

Nairobi’s World Artificial Intelligence Show will play host to a slew of industry thought-leaders and policymakers such as Dr Bitange Ndemo, Chairman of Blockchain and AI Task force for the Government of Kenya; Michael Onyango, Member of Distributed Ledgers and Artificial Intelligence Task Force, Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology for the Government of Kenya; and also the world’s first ‘humanoid’ robot Sophia.