Spotify shared its 10 most popular songs of the summer, and Drake won by a landslide

news

Spotify has shared a list of the songs its global users listened to the most in summer 2018.

Drake, unsurprisingly, tops the list with his ubiquitous Billboard No. 1 single "In My Feelings," which went viral earlier this summer on the strength of a video dance challenge that Will Smith ended up participating in.

Spotify said its listeners streamed "In My Feelings" 393 million times between June 1 and August 20.

Maroon 5's Cardi B collaboration "“Girls Like You" came in a distant second place with 293 million streams during the same period.

Rounding out the list are tracks from the likes of Calvin Harris, Post Malone, and the late rapper Xxxtentaction.

Here's Spotify's global list of its 10 most popular songs of the summer:

10. "Youngblood" - 5 Seconds of Summer

Listen to it on Spotify.

9. "Taste" - Tyga (feat. Offset)

Listen to it on Spotify.

8. "Solo" - Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

Listen to it on Spotify.

7. "One Kiss" - Calvin Harris (with Dua Lipa)

Listen to it on Spotify.

6. "Better Now" - Post Malone

Listen to it on Spotify.

5. "SAD!" - Xxxtentacion

Listen to it on Spotify.

4. "Lucid Dreams" - Juice WRLD

Listen to it on Spotify.

3. "I Like It" - Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

Listen to it on Spotify.

2. "Girls Like You" - Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)

Listen to it on Spotify.

1. "In My Feelings" - Drake

Listen to it on Spotify.