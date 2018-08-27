Spotify shared its 10 most popular songs of the summer, and Drake won by a landslide

Spotify has shared a list of the songs its global users listened to the most in summer 2018. Drake, unsurprisingly, tops the list with his ubiquitous Billboard No. 1 single "In My Feelings," which went viral earlier this summer on the strength of a video dance challenge.
Drake, unsurprisingly, tops the list with his ubiquitous Billboard No. 1 single "In My Feelings," which went viral earlier this summer on the strength of a video dance challenge that Will Smith ended up participating in.
Spotify said its listeners streamed "In My Feelings" 393 million times between June 1 and August 20.
Maroon 5's Cardi B collaboration "“Girls Like You" came in a distant second place with 293 million streams during the same period.
Rounding out the list are tracks from the likes of Calvin Harris, Post Malone, and the late rapper Xxxtentaction.
Here's Spotify's global list of its 10 most popular songs of the summer: