Square's CFO is leaving to be CEO of Nextdoor — read Jack Dorsey's heartfelt note to mark her departure (SQ)

Sarah Friar joined Square in 2012 — now she's in charge of running the neighborhood social network platform Nextdoor
Square Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar is leaving the $32 billion payments company to take a new role leading neighborhood social network Nextdoor as CEO.
Friar, who first joined Square in 2012, led the company through its initial public offering in 2015. She'll stay at the company through December.
“These past six years at Square have been an incredible journey,” Friar said in a statement. “It is rare to work at a company that aligns such a meaningful purpose with unbounded market opportunity."
Wall Street seems to have taken notice of Friar's departure, as stock in Square dipped over 9% in after-hours trading at the time of publication.
Jack Dorsey, CEO of both Square and Twitter, didn't take Friar's departure lightly, either.
In a memo shared with staff on Wednesday and posted on Twitter, Dorsey said he was "unrealistically expecting to be working with Sarah well into our late 90s (swapping the standup tables for rocking chairs," but he added that becoming a CEO was a lifelong ambition for Friar.
"My happiness that she's finally fulfilling that outweighs my sadness of her departing," he wrote in the memo.