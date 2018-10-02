Stockholm might get an entire neighborhood of 31 wooden skyscrapers — take a look

Designs for skyscrapers are increasingly featuring mass timber instead of steel or reinforced concrete. In Sweden, a neighborhood of wooden skyscrapers has been planned for Stockholm's waterfront, and a local firm has designed a 31-tower district for the area. Take a look at the proposal:
All around the world, skyscrapers are increasingly featuring mass timber instead of steel or reinforced concrete. Architects praise timber structures, which use large, prefabricated wood pieces, for their resistance to fire and ability to sequester carbon.
Skylines in US cities like Chicago may soon include wooden skyscrapers, and the state of Oregon recently legalized mass timber high-rises. In Toronto, Canada, Sidewalk Labs — which is affiliated with Google's parent company, Alphabet — is planning to build a high-tech neighborhood out of mass timber.
Another neighborhood of wooden skyscrapers has been planned for Stockholm, Sweden, where local firm Anders Berensson Architects was commissioned to design a district with 31 towers made from cross-laminated timber.
Narrow wooden skyscrapers would be built above, and bridges would connect the district to the surrounding hills and the rest of the city.
Anders Berensson did not specify the potential cost of the project and told Business Insider that the price will depend on the housing market in Stockholm.
Anders Berensson Architects has not yet released a timeline for the project.