Stormy Daniels compares Trump's privates to 'the mushroom character in Mario Kart'


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Stephanie "Stormy Daniels" Clifford has a new book about President Trump, and Nintendo's adorable Super Mario character — Toad — makes a special appearance.

Run, Toad! Run for your life! play

Run, Toad! Run for your life!

(Nintendo)

  • In an upcoming book from pornographic film actress Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, President Trump's genitals are likened to "the mushroom character in 'Mario Kart'."
  • The video game character, Toad, has a body shape similar to a mushroom — his head is a large, speckled mushroom cap.
  • Clifford allegedly had a sexual affair with Trump more than 10 years ago.


The latest twist in the ongoing he said/she said between President Trump and Stephanie Clifford — aka "Stormy Daniels," the pornographic film actress who allegedly had an affair with Trump years ago — involves a Super Mario side character.

Is nothing sacred? (The answer is no, nothing is sacred.)

In a new book titled, "Full Disclosure," Daniels compares Trump's genitals to "the mushroom character in 'Mario Kart'." The Guardian obtained an early copy of the book, and shared the pertinent section.

"I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f***ed by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d**k like the mushroom character in 'Mario Kart'," Daniels writes in the upcoming book, according to The Guardian.

The "mushroom character," as Mario fans know, is a cute little fellow named Toad.

Toad, and the Super Mario series that he sprang from, is intended to be family friendly. The biggest controversy surrounding Toad was whether or not his mushroom head is a hat (it's not — it's part of his body!).

If anything, Toad appears in recent "Super Mario" games as a comic foil.

Keep running! play

Keep running!

(Nintendo)

He shows up in "Super Mario Odyssey" as Captain Toad, an adventurous explorer seeking coins. He shows up in various "Mario & Luigi" games as a loyal subject of the Mushroom Kingdom.

And he shows up in "Mario Kart" as the joyful little guy he's always been.

Here he is doing a sweet jump:

null play

null

(Nintendo)

From now on, unfortunately, he's playing a new role — as a comparison to President Trump's genitals. Sorry Toad!

Nintendo didn't offer a statement regarding the comparison, and that's probably for the best.

The book, "Full Disclosure," arrives on October 2. For the full quote from the book, head over to The Guardian right here.

