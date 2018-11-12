news

High school students at Brooklyn's Secondary School for Journalism staged a walkout last week to protest perceived "wrongdoings" at the school, which include the use of an online curriculum called "Summit Learning" that stresses independent learning.

Schools across the nation have implemented this free web-based program, which was designed with the help of Facebook engineers and funded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

However, students at the Brooklyn high school — and at other schools — have criticized the program for its lack of effectiveness, as well as expressed concerns over data privacy.

Students at a Brooklyn high school staged a walkout last week to protest teaching methods in their classrooms, which include a web-based curriculum program partially funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Nearly 100 students participated in the protest at the Secondary School for Journalism in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. They complained that the online program, called Summit Learning, resulted in coursework that required students to spend much of their day in front of a computer screen, made it easy to cheat by looking up answers online, and that some of their teachers didn't have the proper training for the curriculum.

The program emphasizes students "work at their own pace" and follow "self-direction," according to the website. Summit Learning was first designed with the help of engineers from Facebook, and gets funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a nonprofit started by the Facebook CEO and his wife Priscilla Chan.

"You have to teach yourself," a freshman at the Secondary School for Journalism told the New York Post. "Students can easily cheat on quizzes since they can just copy and paste the question into Google.”

Students in Brooklyn protested not only the implementation of Summit Learning in their school, but also the "other wrongdoings" going on within school leadership, according to a blog post from a New York educational activist.



Students at the Brooklyn high school haven't been the only ones to express dissatisfaction with Summit Learning, which has been adopted at 380 schools nationwide. Schools in the town of Cheshire, Connecticut — where Zuckerberg himself grew up — implemented Summit Learning last school year, but New York Magazine reported the switch was met with backlash from both kids and parents. The program was eventually shuttered at the school.

A website called "We the Parents," made up of parents from schools in eight states who are pushing back against Summit Learning has complained that the curriculum is a "poor education product" that has been improperly implemented, alienated students, and reduced teachers to the role of "facilitators."

Parents have also raised privacy concerns over Summit Learning's collection of student data, especially as the platform has connections to a social media giant that itself has been plagued with concerns over its handling of personal information. However, Summit Learning has stressed that its relationship with Facebook is incredibly limited aside from its funding relationship with the Zuckerbergs.

One teacher who spoke to the New York Post, who asked to remain anonymous, complained that the Summit coursework had been prone to glitches, and that staff had run into issues supporting the online platform with its current WiFi setup.

Following the student protests, Summit Learning has recommended that leadership at the Secondary School of Journalism cease using the curriculum program for its 11th and 12th grades. According to an email between the two groups, Summit claims the school was "hasty" in rolling out the curriculum to the extent that it was "unlikely to be successful" going forward.

