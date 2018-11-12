The Camp Fire has become the most destructive wildfire in California history, destroying numerous California neighborhoods. It's part of a trend.
Since Thursday, at least 31 people have died from three wildfires burning in California.
The Camp Fire charred the entire town of Paradise in northern California. As of Sunday evening, the blaze covered 110,000 acres and was 25% contained. Officials have declared it the most destructive wildfire in California history based on the loss of 6,700 structures.
In southern California, the Woolsey and Hill fires have burned more than 140 square miles in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. According to CalFire, the Woolsey Fire had burned about 91,500 acres as of Monday morning and was 20% contained. The Hill Fire burned over 4,500 acres and was 75% contained.
These fires are part of a trend. Fire season in the western US is getting longer each year, and some experts say the concept of seasonal wildfires is outdated, since dangerous fires can now happen anytime.
Here's how devastating fire season has become, and how much worse it could get in the future.
The Mendocino Complex fire, which broke out in July 2018, is the largest on record in California. It burned an area stretching more than 450,000 acres.
Last year's wildfires cost the US Forest Service nearly $3 billion.
In California, more than 11.2 million people live in areas with elevated risk of wildfire exposure.
Higher temperatures have been linked to more frequent and severe wildfires.
The average wildfire season now lasts at least 2.5 months longer than it did in the early 1970s.
In 2016, up to $285 billion in economic losses were caused by fire-related deaths, evacuations, and declining property values.
In 2000, there were 120 days with high risk for wildfires in California.
The same study suggests that California could see a 10% to 150% increase in the amount of land burned in the next two decades.