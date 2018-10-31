news

Sundar Pichai emailed Google staff saying he is "deeply sorry" for sexual misconduct at the company following last week's explosive New York Times report.

The email comes after news emerged that Google staff are planning a walkout to protest against the company's handling of the sexual misconduct allegations.

Pichai alluded to staff dissatisfaction in the email, and said Google must take a "much harder line on inappropriate behavior."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff saying he is "deeply sorry" for the sexual misconduct of top executives laid bare in a report by The New York Times.

Ars Technica obtained the email, which was reportedly sent to employees on Tuesday evening. It followed an all-staff meeting at the company last week, in which Pichai and Google cofounder Larry Page addressed concerns.

"So first, let me say I am deeply sorry for the past actions and the pain they have caused employees. Larry mentioned this on stage last week, but it bears repeating: if even one person experiences Google the way the New York Times article described, we are not the company we aspire to be," he wrote.

The New York Times described sexual misconduct on the part of Andy Rubin, the creator of Android. Rubin left Google in 2014 following allegations he coerced a woman into oral sex, the Times reported. He denies the allegations.

This email comes after news of a planned walkout by Google staff emerged on Monday. The "women's walk" is scheduled to take place on Thursday, and was organised in the wake of last week's all-hands meetings. In his email, Pichai alluded to staff dissatisfaction, writing:

"Since last week, I've heard from many of you. Some of you wrote me personally. Others have shared their thoughts with leaders and fellow Googlers. One thing that's become clear to me is that our apology at TGIF didn't come through, and it wasn't enough. We hear you."

Pichai also said in the email that Google has to take a "much harder line on inappropriate behavior." Yesterday an executive named in the Times piece — a director at Google's research lab Alphabet X named Richard DeVaul — reportedly resigned without an exit package.

Business Insider has contacted Google for comment.

You can read Sundar Pichai's full email here.