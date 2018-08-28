Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Surreal photos from Burning Man take you deep inside the madness


Tech Surreal photos from Burning Man take you deep inside the madness

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Our photo tour reveals what it's like to attend Burning Man 2017.

Participants dance as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2017. play

Participants dance as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2017.

(Reuters)

Over the last 31 years, Burning Man has evolved from a bonfire among friends in San Francisco to an international mega-event attended by modern-day hippies and tech moguls alike.

Nearly 70,000 so-called burners descended on the "playa" in a Nevada desert last week for the annual counterculture gathering. The festival is offering its standard fare of surreal art installations, over 130 musical acts, celebrity sightings, and out-of-this-world fashion.

This year's Burning Man kicked off on August 26th.

Some say you have to experience the world of Burning Man to understand its magic. In the meantime, these photos of Burning Man 2017 offer a glimpse of what it's like to attend.

Each year, a city rises on a remote swath of desert in Nevada. Burners call this temporary metropolis "Black Rock City."

The Shanti

A post shared by Christian Lamb (@cthelamb) on



The festival forms in the same shape every year: a giant semi-circle.

The festival forms in the same shape every year: a giant semi-circle. play

The festival forms in the same shape every year: a giant semi-circle.

(Reuters)


Nearly 70,000 people, known as "burners," come for the nine-day event.



They arrive by private plane, car, or "mutant vehicle" — a souped-up theme car.



This anthropomorphic tree is actually a mode of transportation.

Amazing Art Car!!! #burningman #burningman2017 #artcar #mutantvehicle

A post shared by Laura (@epiccosmicshit) on



So is this light-strung vehicle.

So is this light-strung vehicle. play

So is this light-strung vehicle.

(Reuters)


Founded in 1986, Burning Man celebrates notions of self-expression, civic responsibility, and art. There are 10 core principles that exemplify the festival's culture.

Burning man 2017 )'( - - - - - - - #burningman #burningman2017 #burners

A post shared by Eric Stanchak (@smatch) on

Source: Burning Man



These range from "radical inclusion" — the belief that anyone may be a part of Burning Man — to a ban on commercial sponsorships, transactions, and advertising on festival grounds.

A few of my favorite people...

A post shared by Christian Lamb (@cthelamb) on



No money changes hand throughout the event. People can gift items to each other.

No money changes hand throughout the event. People can gift items to each other. play

No money changes hand throughout the event. People can gift items to each other.

(Reuters)


But the festival isn't free. Tickets in 2017 started at $425 per person.

Gone burn #emo#8J+PvA==## #burningman2017 #blackrockcity

A post shared by Raul Arag#emo#w6M=##o (@raul) on

Source: Burning Man



Participants bring everything they need, including food, water, and shelter.



The festival is also known for its dust storms. Goggles and bandanas worn on the face can help.

The festival is also known for its dust storms. Goggles and bandanas worn on the face can help. play

The festival is also known for its dust storms. Goggles and bandanas worn on the face can help.

(Reuters)


Some choose to go by "playa names," instead of their real ones. The woman pictured below calls herself Lulu.

Some choose to go by "playa names," instead of their real ones. The woman pictured below calls herself Lulu. play

Some choose to go by "playa names," instead of their real ones. The woman pictured below calls herself Lulu.

(Reuters)


Clothing is optional.

Clothing is optional. play

Clothing is optional.

(Reuters)


But costumes are encouraged. Though the fashion on the playa is imaginative, attendees do follow trends, including goggles, sparkly spandex, unicorn horns ...

#BurningMan #burnergirls #burningman2017

A post shared by Carol Chafauzer (@carolchafauzer) on



... and lots of color.



Steve MacWithey, also known as "Man in the Mirror," made his mirrored suit by hand.

Source: Instagram/@reviewjournal



Burners throw wild parties that last from dawn into the night.



Elite crowds are common. Some 79% of 2016’s participants were white, and their median household income exceeded $94,000 a year, more than double the county’s median.

Elite crowds are common. Some 79% of 2016’s participants were white, and their median household income exceeded $94,000 a year, more than double the county’s median. play

Elite crowds are common. Some 79% of 2016’s participants were white, and their median household income exceeded $94,000 a year, more than double the county’s median.

(Reuters)

Source: Archinect



One-percenters have invaded Burning Man. They brought luxury with them.

#PlayaWarrior #emo#8J+PvA==## #BurningMan

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on



Ultra-rich festival-goers can charter a private plane or helicopter to the event. A week before it starts, volunteers cobble together the Black Rock City Airport on a dusty road.



The company Black Rock Helicopters even decks out vehicle interiors in burner-style.

#helicopter #burningman2017 #burningman

A post shared by Eric (@blackrockhelicopters777) on



There are a variety of accommodations to choose from, depending on budget.

Denglerman

A post shared by Christian Lamb (@cthelamb) on



Most festival-goers stay in tents or camp in their vans.

Here we come @precisionpilot #love #adventure #burningman #ourhome #vanlife

A post shared by Cyn (@that_widows_peak) on



Many more stay in theme camps, where small communities form. Camps emerged as a way for groups of burners to create spaces for interactive experiences. They also offer shelter.



Eventually, luxury camping sites known as "plug and play" camps made their way to Burning Man. Guests shell out thousands of dollars a night for high-end spots.

#emo#8J+MrA==## #burningmanstyle #emo#8J+MrA==###emo#8J+Mqg==##

A post shared by Burning Man Style (@burningmanstyle) on



Those who want to be more secluded live in Black Rock City's "suburbs," far-out areas that are less dense.

Those who want to be more secluded live in Black Rock City's "suburbs," far-out areas that are less dense. play

Those who want to be more secluded live in Black Rock City's "suburbs," far-out areas that are less dense.

(Reuters)


Of course, burners often want to spend as little time indoors as possible.

Of course, burners often want to spend as little time indoors as possible. play

Of course, burners often want to spend as little time indoors as possible.

(Reuters)


These two, Dustin Smith and Rebecca Wyatt, threw a wedding. They got married in the middle of the desert:

Burning Man participant Dustin Smith kisses his wife Rebecca Wyatt as they are married in the middle of the desert during the 4th day of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2017. play

Burning Man participant Dustin Smith kisses his wife Rebecca Wyatt as they are married in the middle of the desert during the 4th day of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2017.

(Reuters)


The art installations are as wild as ever. This family of bears was made from pennies.

The art installations are as wild as ever. This family of bears was made from pennies. play

The art installations are as wild as ever. This family of bears was made from pennies.

(Flickr/blmnevada)


Check out the bears up close.

#burningman2016 #bearart #burningmanart2016 #pennies photo Christy Addis aka Christy Addis-Gutierrez

A post shared by Christy Addis (@truedesignandart_report) on



These burners gave a dance performance as the "Playa Players Collective" orchestra played Stravinsky's "Rites of Spring" in front of a huge, glowing art project called the "Tree of Tenere."

These burners gave a dance performance as the "Playa Players Collective" orchestra played Stravinsky's "Rites of Spring" in front of a huge, glowing art project called the "Tree of Tenere." play

These burners gave a dance performance as the "Playa Players Collective" orchestra played Stravinsky's "Rites of Spring" in front of a huge, glowing art project called the "Tree of Tenere."

(Reuters)


An artist collective, called Big Imagination Foundation, built a glow-in-the-dark jumbo jet as an art installation.

An artist collective, called Big Imagination Foundation, built a glow-in-the-dark jumbo jet as an art installation. play

An artist collective, called Big Imagination Foundation, built a glow-in-the-dark jumbo jet as an art installation.

(Big Imagination Foundation/Facebook)


The burner pictured below is filling out a form that details his "emotional baggage" inside the jet:

The burner pictured below is filling out a form that details his "emotional baggage" inside the jet: play

The burner pictured below is filling out a form that details his "emotional baggage" inside the jet:

(Reuters)


A robot made of toy cars and action figures gives us the heebie jeebies.

A robot made of toy cars and action figures gives us the heebie jeebies. play

A robot made of toy cars and action figures gives us the heebie jeebies.

(Flickr/blmnevada)


One burner traverses the playa in a car wrapped in a cymbal-banging monkey toy.

One burner traverses the playa in a car wrapped in a cymbal-banging monkey toy. play

One burner traverses the playa in a car wrapped in a cymbal-banging monkey toy.

(Flickr/blmnevada)


A three-headed woman wrapped in shrouds gives some burners pause.

My lady. #burningman2017 #playaparty #brc #deepplay #industwetrust

A post shared by Megan Schoenbachler (@meganlouella) on



There's also tons of performance art. The alien-like people pictured below formed a small parade.

There's also tons of performance art. The alien-like people pictured below formed a small parade. play

There's also tons of performance art. The alien-like people pictured below formed a small parade.

(Reuters)


This performer spun a flaming staff ...

This performer spun a flaming staff ... play

This performer spun a flaming staff ...

(Reuters)


... while another group of burners dressed as furry animals danced on a pier.

... while another group of burners dressed as furry animals danced on a pier. play

... while another group of burners dressed as furry animals danced on a pier.

(ReutersReuters)


This year's Burning Man has experienced record heat levels. Day-time temperature highs have already reached the upper-90s.

This year's Burning Man has experienced record heat levels. Day-time temperature highs have already reached the upper-90s. play

This year's Burning Man has experienced record heat levels. Day-time temperature highs have already reached the upper-90s.

(Reuters)

Source: SF Gate



The main route into Burning Man closed Wednesday night due to a rapidly expanding wildfire, but reopened Thursday.

The main route into Burning Man closed Wednesday night due to a rapidly expanding wildfire, but reopened Thursday. play

The main route into Burning Man closed Wednesday night due to a rapidly expanding wildfire, but reopened Thursday.

(Reuters)

Source: USA Today



To pass the time, some burners competed blindfolded, oiled wrestling matches:

To pass the time, some burners competed blindfolded, oiled wrestling matches: play

To pass the time, some burners competed blindfolded, oiled wrestling matches:

(Reuters)


Others, suspended in the air, participated in a friendly fight in Death Guild's Thunderdome:

Others, suspended in the air, participated in a friendly fight in Death Guild's Thunderdome: play

Others, suspended in the air, participated in a friendly fight in Death Guild's Thunderdome:

(Reuters)


These attendees watched as one art installation was literally set ablaze:

These attendees watched as one art installation was literally set ablaze: play

These attendees watched as one art installation was literally set ablaze:

(Reuters)


The flames reached great heights. On the last night of the festival, participants will burn "the man," a giant, flammable stick figure.

The flames reached great heights. On the last night of the festival, participants will burn "the man," a giant, flammable stick figure. play

The flames reached great heights. On the last night of the festival, participants will burn "the man," a giant, flammable stick figure.

(Reuters)


The festival is a temporary break from normal life, until everyone packs up on September 4. Black Rock City will then disappear — until next year.

The festival is a temporary break from normal life, until everyone packs up on September 4. Black Rock City will then disappear — until next year. play

The festival is a temporary break from normal life, until everyone packs up on September 4. Black Rock City will then disappear — until next year.

(Reuters)


Top Articles

1 Tech The top 10 best smartphone cameras in the world (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech MoneyGram has entered into 5 new countries to expand digital...bullet
3 Tech Google Launchpad Accelerator in Africa has kicked off its...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sergey Brin and Larry Page, the cofounders of Google, met their match at Burning Man.
Tech Here's why Google went to Burning Man to find its next CEO
For $50, you can hitch a ride on a private plane.
Tech I flew on a private plane with Blackbird, the flight-sharing startup that's like the UberPool for planes — here's what it's like
Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
Tech 'We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment': Google responds to Trump's claim that the company is 'suppressing the voices of conservatives and hiding information'
guy pearce the innocents
Tech Guy Pearce says Netflix hates the term 'binge-watching' now, and told him not to use it in interviews