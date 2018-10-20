Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Take a look inside the largest wooden office complex in the US

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Architects are increasingly turning to mass timber — or large, prefabricated wood pieces — to sequester carbon and spend less on construction. In Newark, New Jersey, a proposal for a wooden office complex would create the largest mass timber building in the US.

An exterior rendering of the commercial office tower at Riverfront Square. play

An exterior rendering of the commercial office tower at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

More architects are turning to mass timber — or large, prefabricated wood pieces — to sequester carbon and lower greenhouse-gas emissions. In addition to being better for the environment, mass timber is cheaper and more resistant to fire than steel or concrete.

Despite the rise in popularity, building mass timber structures is still tough in many areas. In August, Oregon became the first state to legalize mass timber high-rises without story limits, but remaining states still place height restrictions on wooden structures.

More recently, New York-based real estate firm Lotus Equity Group made a proposal for Riverfront Square, a New Jersey-based wooden office complex that would be the largest mass timber building in the country. The firm is collaborating with Michael Green Architecture and released details for its plan earlier this year. Take a look.

Riverfront Square, an 11.8-acre site, is right next to Newark's waterfront.

An aerial rendering of the completed Riverfront Square, a 5 million-square-foot development in Newark, New Jersey. play

An aerial rendering of the completed Riverfront Square, a 5 million-square-foot development in Newark, New Jersey.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


The project is expected to produce up to 2,000 residential units, retail space, a hotel, 2 million square feet of office space, and parking spots in downtown Newark.

An exterior rendering of the commercial office tower at Riverfront Square. play

An exterior rendering of the commercial office tower at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


Timber construction projects can have environmental benefits, as they absorb and retain carbon until the wood is burned or decomposes.

An interior rendering of the mass timber offices at Riverfront Square. play

An interior rendering of the mass timber offices at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


Manufacturing of concrete and steel, meanwhile, accounts for about 10% of greenhouse-gas emissions, Lotus Equity Group noted in a press release.

The exterior of the mass timber tower at Riverfront Square. play

The exterior of the mass timber tower at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


The new office complex will replace the former Bears & Eagles Riverfront Stadium, a 6,200-seat baseball park.

A rooftop terrace at Riverfront Square. play

A rooftop terrace at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


Lotus Equity Group purchased the former stadium's land in 2016 for $23 million.

An interior rendering of the mass timber offices at Riverfront Square. play

An interior rendering of the mass timber offices at Riverfront Square.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)

Source: GlobeSt.com



The project's first phase — a mass timber office tower and a 733-unit apartment building with retail space on the ground floor — could break ground as soon as spring 2019.

A view from the street for Michael Green Architecture’s proposed 500,000-square-foot mass timber building in Newark. play

A view from the street for Michael Green Architecture’s proposed 500,000-square-foot mass timber building in Newark.

(Michael Green Architecture/Lotus Equity Group)


Top Articles

1 Tech The parent company of MoviePass just gave another indication that...bullet
2 Tech Some MoviePass investors are cheering on a new government...bullet
3 Tech With the iPhone XR, Apple has finally given me a good reason to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A rendering of Quayside.
Tech There's a battle brewing over Google's $1 billion high-tech neighborhood, and it could have big privacy implications for cities
null
Tech I bought a used Nintendo Switch console that was refurbished by Nintendo itself, and I'm happy I didn't buy it new
null
Tech This $1000 countertop smart oven uses 'pure light' to cook food even faster than a regular oven can preheat
A scene from the trailer for "BeeMe," an MIT Media Lab social experiment.
Tech MIT is giving you control of a real person on Halloween in a dystopian game that sounds like an episode of 'Black Mirror'
X
Advertisement