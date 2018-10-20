Architects are increasingly turning to mass timber — or large, prefabricated wood pieces — to sequester carbon and spend less on construction. In Newark, New Jersey, a proposal for a wooden office complex would create the largest mass timber building in the US.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
More architects are turning to mass timber — or large, prefabricated wood pieces — to sequester carbon and lower greenhouse-gas emissions. In addition to being better for the environment, mass timber is cheaper and more resistant to fire than steel or concrete.
Despite the rise in popularity, building mass timber structures is still tough in many areas. In August, Oregon became the first state to legalize mass timber high-rises without story limits, but remaining states still place height restrictions on wooden structures.
More recently, New York-based real estate firm Lotus Equity Group made a proposal for Riverfront Square, a New Jersey-based wooden office complex that would be the largest mass timber building in the country. The firm is collaborating with Michael Green Architecture and released details for its plan earlier this year. Take a look.
Source: GlobeSt.com