Taxify launched operations simultaneously in Ibadan and Owerri today, becoming the first e-hailing service to expand beyond Lagos and Abuja and connect passengers with drivers in these cities.

An e-hailing service like Taxify is simply a cellphone-based transportation app that lets passengers easily, quickly and cost-effectively request for a driver to pick them up almost instantly wherever they are, to take them wherever they want to go.

The company in a statement made available to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa on Friday, October 5, 2018, said the launching was in response to requests from passengers and drivers, becoming the third and fourth cities in Nigeria that Taxify operates in, in addition to Lagos and Abuja.

Uche Okafor, Taxify’s Country Manager for Nigeria, said the expansion was “after successful launches in Nigeria’s main centers, expanding to the cities of Ibadan and Owerri is a natural next step for Taxify.”

“We’re looking forward to introducing these cities to safe, reliable and affordable ride-hailing services on demand, and introducing flexible employment opportunities to thousands of drivers and vehicle owners in both cities.”

An estimated cost for a trip in the two cities:

Taxify trips in and around Ibadan

- UI to Palms Mall, Ring Road will cost between N1400 – N2100

- Akobo to Ventura Mall Samonda will cost between N1000 - N1300

- Samonda to Cocoa Mall, Dugbe will cost between N700 - N900.

Taxify trips in Owerri

- Airport to Concorde/World bank will cost between N4000 to N5000

- FUTO/Nekede to IMSU/Ikenegbu will cost between N2000– N2500

- Ikenegbu/Wetheral to Egbu/Owerri Mall will cost between N600 – N900.

The statement added that the company will be offering a 20% discount on all fares for the month of October 2018, and passengers can enjoy a free first ride with the promo codes HELLOIBADAN and HIOWERRI when they apply the promo codes using their debit cards.

