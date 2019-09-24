TechCabal is hosting the fourth edition of its sector-focused events, TC Townhall: Mobility

Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, says the event will bring experts, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers to the same room to chart a path for success in the mobility sector.

The event will be held on the 27th of September, 2019 at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.

On Friday, September 27, TechCabal will host experts, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Expressway, as part of an on-going conversation on Africa's mobility revolution.

The event, TC Townhall: Mobility, in its fourth series of sector-focused events, will explore, discuss and define the activity in Africa’s mobility sector, the challenges and what the future holds.

Why you need to attend

Following recent policy conversations about the bike-hailing industry and the wider regulatory implications of growing activity in the transport and logistics industry, the Techcabal event will host the Lagos State Commissioner of Transport, Lagos State Waterways (LASWA) and other stakeholders.

“This event comes at a time where we are seeing an explosion of activities in the transport sector. Our goal is to bring everyone into the same room to chart a path for success,” said Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media which owns TechCabal, a publication focused on African innovation and technology.

Some of the speakers:

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Commissioner of Transport, Lagos

Oladeinde has a Ph.D. in Transport Planning and Modelling from Imperial College, London. Before his appointment, he was Director, Corporate and Investment Planning at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for three (3) years. Prior to joining LAMATA in 2008, Oladeinde spent seven (7) years as Senior Transport Planning Advisor at the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport.

Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, GM at the Lagos State Waterways (LASWA)

A graduate of the University of Lagos B.A English and University of Hull (MBA with Distinction), he joined the Lagos State waterways authority as the Secretary in October 2015 and became the General Manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority from September 2017. His hobbies include travelling, counselling, and charity work.

According to TechCabal, the new Commissioner of Transport and the GM of LASWA will inform the public about their plans and proposed policies to improve transportation infrastructure available in Lagos State as well as their plans to partner and/or do business with the private sector.

Other speakers are:

Asides policymakers, TC Townhall: Mobility will gather transport and logistics entrepreneurs as well as investors. They include Nigeria’s former minister of communications and senior partner at TLcom Capital, Dr. Omobola Johnson; Obi Ozor, CEO at Kobo360; Taiwo Ketiku, VP Investments at EchoVC; Chinedu Azodoh, CGO/Cofounder at MAX; and Oluwatoyin Oshinowo, CTO at FieldInsight.

Also joining the list of experts are Uber’s GM of West Africa, Lola Kassim and Lori’s COO, Uche Ogboi.

Since the first TC Townhall on Fintech held in partnership with Softcom in November 2018, the event series has convened the most influential leaders in each sector including Health Tech and Renewable Energy.