Terry Crews shared an apology letter from the Hollywood agent he accused of sexual assault

Terry Crews on Friday shared an apology letter from Adam Venit, the former Hollywood agent Crews accused of sexual misconduct last year.

Crews said on Twitter that he received the letter from Venit in March, but waited to publicly accept Venit's apology until he resigned from WME.

Venit announced earlier this month that he would resign from the agency.

Venit did not admit to Crews' allegation of groping in the letter, but he did accept some "responsibility."

Venit wrote: "I know that you didn’t ask for any of this. Again, I take responsibility for us being here now, together in this situation. I am sorry for all of it."

"I want to use this moment to be a positive influence with you and not just another Hollywood story that becomes the narrative of who we both are. We both are so much more and have so much more to offer," Venit wrote. "I even hope that someday we can come together and go forward with compassion and understanding and be an amazing force for positivity and change in our culture."

Crews filed a lawsuit against Venit last year after accusing him of sexual misconduct in November. The suit was settled earlier this month, which coincided with Venit announcing that he would resign from WME.

Read Venit's letter below: