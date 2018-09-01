Tesla doesn't just sell cars— here are some of the company's surprising 'lifestyle' products (TSLA)

news

As Tesla announces new, sometimes limited-edition 'lifestyle' products, like the wireless phone charger it unveiled on Tuesday, it's become clear that the electric car company is hoping to make some additional revenue through the brand itself.

Earlier this summer, Tesla released 200 limited-edition surfboards, priced at $1,500, which sold out in just one day. The carbon fiber surfboards featured the same paint used on Tesla's cars, in a similar livery. The wireless chargers sold out within a day as well, and Tesla said they use "the same design language used in our energy products, like Powerwall."

Whether you think of it as "brand leveraging," or just old-fashioned merchandising, the fact is that Tesla is lucky enough to have customers who like the company so much they're eager to buy any number of widgets with its name on it.

Here are all the creative ways Tesla is using its strong brand to give its customers new products and experiences:

The $65 wireless smartphone charger quickly sold out even though there are other wireless chargers available that offer more bang for the buck.

Tesla sells some other phone chargers as well. The Powerbank is a portable charger, and the Desktop Supercharger is modeled after a Tesla car charger.

Your kids can have a Tesla of their own, before they're old enough to drive.

The Model S for Kids is made for Tesla by Radio Flyer.

The pint-sized Tesla Model S is battery-powered, fully customizable and comes standard with cool features like a built-in MP3 player.

The limited number of Tesla surfboards sold out quickly, and some were soon available on eBay for up more than twice the price.

There's also two 1:18 scale models of the Tesla Model S.

Tesla offers some custom mugs and thermoses.

And of course, there's plenty of branded clothing.

From various styles of caps...

...to beanies.

To see a list of all of Tesla's clothing products, click here.

One branded product Tesla hasn't offered its fans is a flamethrower.

But that doesn't mean it might not happen someday. After all, Elon Musk's other company, The Boring company, began selling branded flamethrowers earlier this year.