Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tesla doesn't just sell cars— here are some of the company's surprising 'lifestyle' products (TSLA)


Tech Tesla doesn't just sell cars— here are some of the company's surprising 'lifestyle' products (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tesla makes some additional revenue by selling 'lifestyle' products like clothing, scale replicas of Tesla cars, and phone chargers.

null play

null

(AP)

As Tesla announces new, sometimes limited-edition 'lifestyle' products, like the wireless phone charger it unveiled on Tuesday, it's become clear that the electric car company is hoping to make some additional revenue through the brand itself.

Earlier this summer, Tesla released 200 limited-edition surfboards, priced at $1,500, which sold out in just one day. The carbon fiber surfboards featured the same paint used on Tesla's cars, in a similar livery. The wireless chargers sold out within a day as well, and Tesla said they use "the same design language used in our energy products, like Powerwall."

Whether you think of it as "brand leveraging," or just old-fashioned merchandising, the fact is that Tesla is lucky enough to have customers who like the company so much they're eager to buy any number of widgets with its name on it.

Here are all the creative ways Tesla is using its strong brand to give its customers new products and experiences:

The $65 wireless smartphone charger quickly sold out even though there are other wireless chargers available that offer more bang for the buck.

The $65 wireless smartphone charger quickly sold out even though there are other wireless chargers available that offer more bang for the buck. play

The $65 wireless smartphone charger quickly sold out even though there are other wireless chargers available that offer more bang for the buck.

(Tesla)


Tesla sells some other phone chargers as well. The Powerbank is a portable charger, and the Desktop Supercharger is modeled after a Tesla car charger.

Tesla sells some other phone chargers as well. The Powerbank is a portable charger, and the Desktop Supercharger is modeled after a Tesla car charger. play

Tesla sells some other phone chargers as well. The Powerbank is a portable charger, and the Desktop Supercharger is modeled after a Tesla car charger.

(Tesla)


Your kids can have a Tesla of their own, before they're old enough to drive.

Your kids can have a Tesla of their own, before they're old enough to drive. play

Your kids can have a Tesla of their own, before they're old enough to drive.

(Tesla)

The Model S for Kids is made for Tesla by Radio Flyer.



The pint-sized Tesla Model S is battery-powered, fully customizable and comes standard with cool features like a built-in MP3 player.

The pint-sized Tesla Model S is battery-powered, fully customizable and comes standard with cool features like a built-in MP3 player. play

The pint-sized Tesla Model S is battery-powered, fully customizable and comes standard with cool features like a built-in MP3 player.

(Tesla)


The limited number of Tesla surfboards sold out quickly, and some were soon available on eBay for up more than twice the price.

Tesla's surfboard play

Tesla's surfboard

(Tesla)


There's also two 1:18 scale models of the Tesla Model S.

There's also two 1:18 scale models of the Tesla Model S. play

There's also two 1:18 scale models of the Tesla Model S.

(Tesla)


Tesla offers some custom mugs and thermoses.

Tesla offers some custom mugs and thermoses. play

Tesla offers some custom mugs and thermoses.

(Tesla)


And of course, there's plenty of branded clothing.

And of course, there's plenty of branded clothing. play

And of course, there's plenty of branded clothing.

(Tesla)


From various styles of caps...

From various styles of caps... play

From various styles of caps...

(Tesla)


...to beanies.

...to beanies. play

...to beanies.

(Tesla)

To see a list of all of Tesla's clothing products, click here.



One branded product Tesla hasn't offered its fans is a flamethrower.

One branded product Tesla hasn't offered its fans is a flamethrower. play

One branded product Tesla hasn't offered its fans is a flamethrower.

(Justine Ezarik)

But that doesn't mean it might not happen someday. After all, Elon Musk's other company, The Boring company, began selling branded flamethrowers earlier this year.



Top Articles

1 Tech How a revolutionary genetic app is changing lives in Ethiopia and Ghanabullet
2 Tech A notorious Apple blog may have just published a leaked photo of...bullet
3 Tech Microsoft Nigeria country manager, Akin Banuso, explains why...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

samsung qled tv
Tech Samsung just unveiled its first 8K TV you can actually buy
null
Tech We asked 11 climate scientists where they'd live in the US to avoid future natural disasters — here’s what they said
Danish audio company Bang &amp; Olufsen unveiled the Beosound Edge, a rolling speaker that costs over $3,700.
Tech 7 of the coolest gadgets announced at IFA 2018, Europe's biggest tech show of the year
Attendees watch a video as they are sworn in as U.S. citizens at a U.S. citizenship ceremony in Los Angeles on July 18, 2017.
Tech A record number of Americans renounced their US citizenship in the last few years — here's how you do it