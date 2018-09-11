Pulse.com.gh logo
Tesla will sell even more wireless phone chargers after the previous batch sold out in a day — and this time, there's a discount (TSLA)


Customers who purchased a charger for the price drop will be compensated for the difference.

tesla wireless charger play

tesla wireless charger

(Tesla)

  • Tesla recently introduced a wireless, portable smartphone charger, but the device sold out within a day on the company's website.
  • The chargers originally sold for $65, but Tesla just announced that the new batch is getting a price drop to $49 — and everyone who purchased one for $65 will be reimbursed for the price difference.
  • The chargers have a 6,000 mAh battery, 5W of wireless charging output and 7.5W wired, and serve as a portable power bank.

After it quickly sold out upon release, Tesla's wireless phone charger is getting a re-release and a price drop.

In an email to customers who purchased a charger from the first batch, the electric car company announced that the charger's price will be reduced from $65 to $49, and everyone who initially purchased one for full price will get an automatic refund, The Verge reports. Tesla did not specify exactly when the new chargers will be available.

Tesla's portable charger has a 6,000-mAh power bank and supports 5W wireless charging and 7.5W wired charging if you need to charge a little faster. It's the latest addition to Tesla's branded smartphone chargers, which Tesla says are "powered by the same cell found in many of the batteries of our vehicles."

Here are some of the specs of Tesla's smartphone charger:

  • 5W wireless charging
  • 7W wired charging
  • USB-A or USB-C charging capability
  • 21 hours of additional talk time or 18 hours of additional web browsing
  • An internal battery that can be charged with a USB-A cable from any USB port

The charger is an example of Telsa's foray into 'lifestyle' products, including clothing, phone chargers modeled after Tesla's full-sized car chargers, and a branded surfboard.

A Tesla representative was not immediately available to confirm when the chargers will return to the company's online store.

