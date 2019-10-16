Four Nigerian entrepreneurs shortlisted Jack Ma's Netpreneur Prize.

The 10 finalists will participate in finale pitch competing for a share of $1 million.

Founded by Alibaba Group Executive Chairman, Jack Ma, in 2017, the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) will reward 100 African entrepreneurs with $10 million over the next 10 years.

10 African startups founders have made it as finalists for the first-ever Africa Netpreneur Prize.

Out of them, 4 are Nigerian founders, two from Egypt and Rwanda and one from Liberia, and Cote D’Ivoire.

The 10 finalists will participate in finale pitch competing for a share of $1 million in total grant prize money.

They will also gain access to the Netpreneur community of African business leaders to leverage the community’s shared expertise, best practice, and resources.

The shortlisted entrepreneurs are:

Nigerian entrepreneurs

Ayodeji Arikawe, co-founder, Thrive Agric

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, CEO at LifeBank

Dr. Tosan J. Mogbeyiteren, founder of Black Swan

Chibuzo Opara, co-founder of DrugStoc

Egypt

Waleed Abd El Rahman, CEO, Mumm

Dr. Omar Sakr, CEO of Nawah-Scientific

Liberia

Mahmud Johnson, CEO of J-Palm

Rwanda

Kevine Kagirimpundu, CEO of UZURI K&Y

Christelle Kwizera, founder of Water Access Rwanda

Cote D’Ivoire

Moulaye Taboure, CEO of Afrikrea.

The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) for African entrepreneurs is founded by the Alibaba Group Executive Chairman, Jack Ma, in 2017, to award $10 million and recognise 100 African entrepreneurs over the next 10 years.