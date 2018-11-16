news

The highest-grossing movies of all time are a mixed bag of action movies, superhero movies, animated movies, and more. But the majority have one thing in common: they're just one piece in a larger franchise.

Whether it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Bond, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Middle-Earth, Harry Potter, Transformers, or any other major pop-culture series, these are beloved across the world.

That makes the top two movies on the list, two original movies not part of a franchise (yet), all the more surprising. But the lesson there is to trust James Cameron.

The highest-grossing movies ever are also a mix of well-reviewed and critically panned ones, from "Black Panther" to "Transformers: Age of Extinction." The list proves that, sometimes, audiences will see a movie no matter what the critics say, but great movies can also still rake in plenty of cash.

We've provided the top 100 biggest movies of all time, based on worldwide box-office numbers from Box Office Mojo. We've also provided how much they made in the US before and after inflation, and the movies' Rotten Tomatoes' critic scores.

Below are the 100 highest-grossing movies in the world of all time:

100. "Gravity" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $723,192,705

Adjusted domestic gross: $301,051,800

Original domestic gross: $274,092,705

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: "Gravity is not a film of ideas, like Kubrick's techno-mystical 2001, but it's an overwhelming physical experience -- a challenge to the senses that engages every kind of dread." — David Denby, New Yorker

99. "Deadpool 2" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $734,245,921

Adjusted domestic gross: $311,045,900

Original domestic gross: $318,491,426

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: "Deadpool 2 is an R-rated, potty-mouthed splatterfest and a funny one." — Bob Mondello, NPR

98. "Up" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $735,099,082

Adjusted domestic gross: $358,962,300

Original domestic gross: $293,004,164

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: "An exquisite work of cinematic art that also happens to be the funniest, most touching, most exciting and most entertaining movie released so far this year." — Lou Lumenick, New York Post

97. "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003)

Worldwide gross: $742,128,461

Adjusted domestic gross: $426,800,800

Original domestic gross: $281,576,461

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: "An ugly, bloated, repetitive movie that builds to a punch line that should have come an hour earlier." — David Edelstein, Slate

96. "Monsters University" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $744,229,437

Adjusted domestic gross: $303,451,900

Original domestic gross: $268,492,764

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: "It has enough of the right stuff to haunt the imagination long after the immediate buzz of its fluffy-furred cuteness has melted away. For a mere prequel, that's a result." — Trevor Johnston, Time Out

95. "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe" (2005)

Worldwide gross: $745,013,115

Adjusted domestic gross: $412,910,600

Original domestic gross: $291,710,957

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: "It's a work of profound ambition, and, in adapting it for the screen, the makers of The Chronicles of Narnia don't shy away from its demands." — Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chonicle

94. "Suicide Squad" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $746,846,894

Adjusted domestic gross: $348,956,700

Original domestic gross: $325,100,054

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: "To say that the movie loses the plot would not be strictly accurate, for that would imply that there was a plot to lose." — Anthony Lane, New Yorker

93. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $746,921,274

Adjusted domestic gross: $245,926,900

Original domestic gross: $216,391,482

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: "The screenplay, by Eric Darnell and Noah Baumbach, churns out the snappy witticisms with admirable creative gusto, but it whizzes along at such a frenetic pace that you'll probably miss half of them." — Amy Biancolli, San Francisco Chronicle

92. "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $747,862,775

Adjusted domestic gross: $257,135,600

Original domestic gross: $233,921,534

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "It is especially impressive that Days of Future Past is a success; a film this gooey and complex, with such business-minded scope, should not feel like a real movie at all." — David Sims, The Atlantic

91. "Shrek Forever After" (2010)

Worldwide gross: $752,600,867

Adjusted domestic gross: $277,225,000

Original domestic gross: $238,736,787

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: "An entertaining conclusion to the franchise -- one that parents should happily endure. But let's hope that's all, folks." — Anna Smith, Time Out

90. "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $755,356,711

Adjusted domestic gross: $372,243,800

Original domestic gross: $337,135,885

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: "It's an elaborate game of hurry-up-and-wait. And it's the most shameless example yet of splitting the final book in a hugely popular series into two film adaptations." — Christy Lemire, ChristyLemire.com

89. "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $757,930,663

Adjusted domestic gross: $307,816,400

Original domestic gross: $262,030,663

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 72%

What critics said: "Dumbed down, tarted up, and almost shockingly uninspired, it's the worst superhero movie since Green Lantern." — Ty Burr, Boston Globe

88. "The Da Vinci Code" (2006)

Worldwide gross: $758,239,851

Adjusted domestic gross: $303,554,300

Original domestic gross: $217,536,138

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

What critics said: "Even as a visual aid, The Da Vinci Code is a deep-dyed disappointment. Paris by night never looked murkier." — Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal

87. "Maleficent" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $758,539,785

Adjusted domestic gross:$266,469,000

Original domestic gross: $241,410,378

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 50%

What critics said: "As a cameo, Jolie's performance might have proven spectacular; but as a protagonist, she doesn't give us enough to hold onto. For all her efforts, she remains yet another special effect, however spectacular." — Christopher Orr, The Atlantic

86. "2012" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $769,679,473

Adjusted domestic gross: $199,315,900

Original domestic gross: $166,112,167

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: "[Nothing] will give you more respect for how difficult it is to be an actor than watching top talent like John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet and Oliver Platt struggling to treat the film's ungodly language and situations with perfect seriousness." — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

85. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $773,328,629

Adjusted domestic gross: $376,363,000

Original domestic gross: $333,176,600

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: "Guardians of the Galaxy does the impossible. Through dazzle and dumb luck, it turns the clichés of comic-book films on their idiot heads and hits you like an exhilarating blast of fun-fun-fun." — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

84. "Star Wars" (1977)

Worldwide gross: $775,398,007

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,304,588,900

Original domestic gross: $460,998,007

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "Star Wars is not a film to be written about, it's an experience. It's that rare experience for both adults and kids that shortchanges neither." — Bruce McCabe, Boston Globe

83. "Deadpool" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $783,112,979

Adjusted domestic gross: $386,557,800

Original domestic gross: $363,070,709

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: "It's fun for a while, and then it all becomes deeply disheartening, because calling attention to the more businesslike mechanics of superheroics isn't subversive when you're also playing right into them." — Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed

82. "Spider-Man 2" (2004)

Worldwide gross: $783,766,341

Adjusted domestic gross: $549,851,000

Original domestic gross: $373,585,825

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "The web-slinging sequences are bigger-better-brighter-faster than the already spectacular ones in 2002's Spider-Man, and at the same time, the film's smaller emotional moments are denser, richer and more resonant than those in the first." — Christy Lemire, Associated Press

81. "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

Worldwide gross: $786,636,033

Adjusted domestic gross: $403,663,500

Original domestic gross: $317,101,119

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%

What critics said: "Crystal Skull isn't bad -- there are a few dazzling sequences, and a couple of good performances -- but the unprecedented blend of comedy and action that made the movies so much more fun than any other adventure series is mostly gone." — David Denby, New Yorker

80. "Fast and Furious 6" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $788,679,850

Adjusted domestic gross: $260,910,500

Original domestic gross: $238,679,850

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 70%

What critics said: "Some of the action sequences are insane. No, really. Absurd, impossible, physics defying, triage-required stuff. No matter. That's the foolish rush of a franchise that must go faster and faster and furiouser and furiouser." — Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post

79. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $791,017,452

Adjusted domestic gross: $227,888,400

Original domestic gross: $220,159,104

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "Not since Fury Road have such viscerally practical effects been put to better use by such deliriously impractical people." — David Ehrlich, Indiewire

78. "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)

Worldwide gross: $792,910,554

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,136,457,000

Original domestic gross: $435,110,554

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: "Spielberg has crafted with warmth and humor a simple fantasy that works so superbly on so many levels that it will surely attract masses of moviegoers from all demographics." — Martin Kent, Hollywood Reporter

77. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $794,861,794

Adjusted domestic gross: $176,243,900

Original domestic gross: $172,558,876

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 29%

What critics said: "There are no new treasures to be found in this installment, which is dragged down by the anchor of a prescribed franchise blueprint." — Katie Walsh, Los Angeles Times

76. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)

Worldwide gross: $796,688,549

Adjusted domestic gross: $367,279,500

Original domestic gross: $249,541,069

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "The first true Harry Potter movie -- the first to capture not only the books' sense of longing, but their understanding of the way magic underlies the mundane, instead of just prancing fancifully at a far remove from it." — Stephanie Zacharek, Salon

75. "Shrek the Third" (2007)

Worldwide gross: $798,958,162

Adjusted domestic gross: $428,729,700

Original domestic gross: $322,719,944

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 41%

What critics said: "This is a very skillfully made corporate product, but I wonder who, exactly, will be fully satisfied." — David Ansen, Newsweek

74. "Coco" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $807,082,196

Adjusted domestic gross: $208,886,400

Original domestic gross: $209,726,015

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "None of Coco's few flaws can fatally undermine the film because it is, most of all, a smart and enduring piece of storytelling with a satisfyingly twisting narrative and richly complex theme." — Kate Taylor, Globe and Mail

73. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $814,037,575

Adjusted domestic gross: $243,274,000

Original domestic gross: $234,037,575

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: "Yates ... has brought some of his old Potter crew with him and gives this new machine a steady, smooth hand." — Manohla Dargis, New York Times

72. "Independence Day" (1996)

Worldwide gross: $817,400,891

Adjusted domestic gross: $633,117,500

Original domestic gross: $306,169,268

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: "It's the first futuristic disaster movie that's as cute as a button. Which, when all the special effects blow over, is what we Americans like in a monster hit." — Lisa Schwarzbaum, Entertainment Weekly

71. "Spider-Man" (2002)

Worldwide gross: $821,708,551

Adjusted domestic gross: $635,090,600

Original domestic gross: $403,706,375

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "Spider-Man is an almost-perfect extension of the experience of reading comic-book adventures." — Jack Matthews, New York Daily News

70. "Wonder Woman" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $821,847,012

Adjusted domestic gross: $421,495,900

Original domestic gross: $412,563,408

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "Above all, Wonder Woman tries to cater to women's tastes and viewpoints, even as it has to balance the expectations of what women are and aren't allowed to be and look like on the screen." — Marina Berlin, Vice

69. "Inception" (2010)

Worldwide gross: $828,322,032

Adjusted domestic gross: $346,616,400

Original domestic gross: $292,576,195

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: "A heist film of thrilling, almost delirious complexity." — Rafer Guzman, Newsday

68. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $829,746,820

Adjusted domestic gross: $332,042,600

Original domestic gross: $292,324,737

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%

What critics said: "The troubling fact is that the whole shiny edifice of Mary Sue indulgence here is built to cover up one of the most disturbing fantasies that pop culture has concocted in quite some time." — Annalee Newitz, io9

67. "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $836,303,693

Adjusted domestic gross: $492,654,500

Original domestic gross: $402,111,870

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 19%

What critics said: "The movie is like the play date from hell, the kind where a crew of children reduce your home to rubble and conduct endless bouts of loud war on the living-room floor while you ponder the propriety of opening a bottle of wine." — Mary F. Pols, Time

66. "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" (2005)

Worldwide gross: $848,754,768

Adjusted domestic gross: $542,226,700

Original domestic gross: $380,270,577

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: "Even though Revenge is a better experience than Phantom Menace or Attack of the Clones, it doesn't add anything that satisfying or compelling to the big picture." — Desson Thomson, Washington Post

65. "Thor: Ragnarok" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $853,977,126

Adjusted domestic gross: $313,695,700

Original domestic gross: $315,058,289

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: "This viewer ... was wowed in fits and starts, but mostly filled with a new, ungrudging respect for Hemsworth." — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

64. "Inside Out" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $857,611,174

Adjusted domestic gross: $394,725,500

Original domestic gross: $356,461,711

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: "It's good to get your emotions in check before watching the exquisite Inside Out. You're bound to feel the whole bunch watching a child's mind come alive in the most imaginative ways." — Brian Truitt, USA Today

63. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $863,756,051

Adjusted domestic gross: $398,106,700

Original domestic gross: $389,813,101

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: "Like many a sequel to a slam-bang, much-liked mega-hit, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 isn't quite as much fun, not quite as clever, not quite as fresh as the original - but it still packs a bright and shiny and sweet punch." — Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

62. "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $865,011,746

Adjusted domestic gross: $467,187,900

Original domestic gross: $424,668,047

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: "An improvement in almost every way from its pretty decent predecessor." — Tom Long, Detroit News

61. "Wolf Warrior II" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $870,325,439

Adjusted domestic gross: $2,785,100

Original domestic gross: $2,721,100

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said: "Wu Jing's record-breaking Chinese-produced action-adventure gives audiences plenty of bang for their bucks." — Joe Leydon, Variety

60. "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001)

Worldwide gross: $871,530,324

Adjusted domestic gross: $497,853,500

Original domestic gross: $315,544,750

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: "An enthusiastic visionary set loose on one of the biggest playgrounds ever constructed, Jackson brings more personality to the series' first installment, The Fellowship Of The Ring, than typically seeps into a franchise of this magnitude." — Scott Tobias, AV Club

59. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $873,634,919

Adjusted domestic gross: $349,702,200

Original domestic gross: $543,274,725

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 27%

What critics said: "The studio has, in the usual way, begged and bullied critics not to reveal plot points, and I wouldn't dream of denying you the thrill of discovering just how overstuffed and preposterous a movie narrative can be." — A.O. Scott, New York Times

58. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $875,457,937

Adjusted domestic gross: $395,522,700

Original domestic gross: $368,384,330

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: "What should have been an enthusiastic tummy rub doesn't merit more than a grudging pat on the head." — Brian Lowry, CNN

57. "Ice Age: Continental Drift" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $877,244,782

Adjusted domestic gross: $189,422,300

Original domestic gross: $161,321,843

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 38%

What critics said: "In the end, this latest "Ice Age" movie is about as surprising and unpredictable as a glacier. And not much more fun." — Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger

56. "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002)

Worldwide gross: $878,979,634

Adjusted domestic gross: $410,531,100

Original domestic gross: $261,988,482

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: "It doesn't help that Chamber is pretty much all business from the opening shot, trading in Stone's sometimes-clunky exposition for full-steam-ahead action." — Keith Phipps, AV Club

55. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $880,166,924

Adjusted domestic gross: $342,002,200

Original domestic gross: $334,201,140

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: "The appeal of this particular Spider-Boy is all too basic: In his lunge for valor, he keeps falling, and he keeps getting up." — Owen Gleiberman, Variety

54. "Spectre" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $880,674,609

Adjusted domestic gross: $210,236,900

Original domestic gross: $200,074,609

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: "If one of the most successful and long-running franchises in movie history wants to keep pumping, it's once again time to change the formula." — Peter Rainer, Christian Science Moniter

53. "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $886,686,817

Adjusted domestic gross: $240,806,900

Original domestic gross: $196,573,705

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 46%

What critics said: "Rather than evolving, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs treads on familiar and infertile ground." — Claudia Puig, USA Today

52. "Spider-Man 3" (2007)

Worldwide gross: $890,871,626

Adjusted domestic gross: $447,076,600

Original domestic gross: $336,530,303

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 63%

What critics said: "Too many villains, too many pale plot strands, too many romantic misunderstandings, too many conversations, too many street crowds looking high into the air and shouting "oooh!" this way, then swiveling and shouting "aaah!" that way." — Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

51. "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)

Worldwide gross: $896,911,078

Adjusted domestic gross: $412,902,000

Original domestic gross: $290,013,036

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%

What critics said: "Goblet has enough sense of real kids maturing and believably facing problems to cast some genuine spells." — Michael Wilmington, Chicago Tribune

50. "Shrek 2" (2004)

Worldwide gross: $919,838,758

Adjusted domestic gross: $649,405,500

Original domestic gross: $441,226,247

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: "It's not quite as emotionally rounded as Shrek was, but it's got heart and delirium in equal doses, as well as a firecracker rhythm all its own." — Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly

49. "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" (2002)

Worldwide gross: $926,047,111

Adjusted domestic gross: $523,715,200

Original domestic gross: $342,551,365

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: "Part two is more a straight-ahead action flick, substituting brawn and brawling for the pastoral radiance of the first film." — David Germain, Associated Press

48. "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $934,416,487

Adjusted domestic gross: $369,906,100

Original domestic gross: $301,959,197

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: "It's a more mature magic. ... Now subject to the same raging hormones as any other 16-year-olds, our spell-casting heroes are learning to brew love potions this year, with results mostly played for laughs." — Bob Mondello, NPR

47. "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007)

Worldwide gross: $939,885,929

Adjusted domestic gross: $387,924,900

Original domestic gross: $292,004,738

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 77%

What critics said: "Performances are more mature, the soundtrack (by Nicholas Hooper) less grandiose, and Yates executes some thrilling set-pieces." — Wally Hammond, Time Out

46. "Finding Nemo" (2003)

Worldwide gross: $940,335,536

Adjusted domestic gross: $514,924,500

Original domestic gross: $380,843,261

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: "Finding Nemo is distributed by Disney, and it has what the most heartfelt Disney animated features used to have: rapturous imagery matched with real wit" — Peter Rainer, New York Magazine/Vulture

45. "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $956,019,788

Adjusted domestic gross: $284,061,200

Original domestic gross: $255,119,788

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: "It's adequately visionary, it's routinely spectacular, it breathes fire and yet somehow feels room-temperature." — Kyle Smith, New York Post

44. "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $958,366,855

Adjusted domestic gross: $288,047,900

Original domestic gross: $258,366,855

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: "Much of this has all the gluteus-clenching intensity of a good video game, but there's also a thematic subtext here - as there was in the "LOTR" films - of good vs. evil and honor vs. treachery." — Michael O'Sullivan, Washington Post

43. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1" (2010)

Worldwide gross: $960,283,305

Adjusted domestic gross: $338,081,200

Original domestic gross: $295,983,305

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%

What critics said: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is slower and stranger than any of the previous films, simultaneously raising hopes for a haunting finale while dimming hopes for a magical one." — Joe Williams, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

42. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $962,077,546

Adjusted domestic gross: $403,316,900

Original domestic gross: $404,515,480

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 76%

What critics said: "What the film lacks in depth, it balances in detail. Black's soft - but not comically squeaky - voice gives Bethany the soul she lacked in hot girl form, back when all the screenwriters could think of to have her do was take selfies." — Amy Nicholson, Uproxx

41. "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" (2007)

Worldwide gross: $963,420,425

Adjusted domestic gross: $411,061,400

Original domestic gross: $309,420,425

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44%

What critics said: "Not so much thought out as strung together -- colorful incident upon colorful incident, but without logic, gathering suspense or any attempt to establish emotional connections between audience and actors." — Richard Schickel, Time

40. "The Jungle Book" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $966,550,600

Adjusted domestic gross: $381,236,100

Original domestic gross: $364,001,123

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%

What critics said: "Walt Disney Studios' splendid new version of The Jungle Book is utterly charming, absolutely gorgeous and perhaps too terrifying for the youngest and most impressionable children." — Bruce Kirkland, Toronto Sun

39. "The Lion King" (1994)

Worldwide gross: $968,483,777

Adjusted domestic gross: $682,066,800

Original domestic gross: $422,783,777

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "At this point in animation history, we can expect no less than perfection from Disney, and they deliver." — Jami Bernard, New York Daily News

38. "Despicable Me 2" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $970,761,885

Adjusted domestic gross: $428,612,100

Original domestic gross: $368,061,265

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74%

What critics said: "How do you tell a story about a bad guy who is no longer a bad guy? Despicable Me 2 embraces the dilemma and adds new ones." — Nancy Churnin, Dallas Morning News

37. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)

Worldwide gross: $974,755,371

Adjusted domestic gross: $511,044,600

Original domestic gross: $317,575,550

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: "Harry Potter's first venture onto the screen is a solid blockbuster." — Jami Bernard, New York Daily News

36. "The Dark Knight" (2008)

Worldwide gross: $1,004,558,444

Adjusted domestic gross: $678,818,800

Original domestic gross: $534,858,444

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "Where Batman Begins was largely about the considerable personal toll exacted by its hero's decision to fight back against the forces of evil while adhering to a code of honor, The Dark Knight expands those weighty themes to city scale." — Keith Phipps, AV Club

35. "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $1,021,103,568

Adjusted domestic gross: $345,800,100

Original domestic gross: $303,003,568

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%

What critics said: "Tolkien's inventive, episodic tale of a modest homebody on a dangerous journey has been turned into an overscale and plodding spectacle." — A.O. Scott, New York Times

34. "Zootopia" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $1,023,784,195

Adjusted domestic gross: $361,999,700

Original domestic gross: $341,268,248

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "There are enough under-the-radar subtleties, rendered with a refreshing lack of smart-aleckiness, to make Zootopia feel current and fresh. It's a modest, unassuming entertainment that's motored by a sly sensibility." — Stephanie Zacharek, Time

33. "Alice in Wonderland" (2010)

Worldwide gross: $1,025,467,110

Adjusted domestic gross: $384,812,200

Original domestic gross: $334,191,110

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 51%

What critics said: "Its single biggest failing -- an affront to Lewis Carroll and the charms of nonsense literature -- is the fact that it makes sense." — Amy Biancolli, Houston Chronicle

32. "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" (1999)

Worldwide gross: $1,027,044,677

Adjusted domestic gross: $775,307,900

Original domestic gross: $474,544,677

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%

What critics said: "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace seems designed more as a promotion for Lucasfilm's billion-dollar merchandising concerns than a meaningful chapter in the Star Wars canon." — Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

31. "Finding Dory" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $1,028,570,889

Adjusted domestic gross: $513,284,900

Original domestic gross: $486,295,561

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "While not as visually dazzling as its predecessor, the film is still colorful and immersive; the script, while predictable, puts an engaging spin on the issues of home and identity." — Bruce Diones, New Yorker

30. "Jurassic Park" (1993)

Worldwide gross: $1,029,153,882

Adjusted domestic gross: $787,921,400

Original domestic gross: $402,453,882

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: "Jurassic Park shows us a director in transition, and the film captures his transformation in its own kind of cinematic amber." — Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine/Vulture

29. "Despicable Me 3" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $1,034,799,409

Adjusted domestic gross: $270,771,500

Original domestic gross: $264,624,300

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: "By the midpoint, the movie, which is directed by three different people - franchise regular Pierre Coffin gets help from Éric Guillon and Kyle Balda - is dragging badly." — Kate Taylor, Globe and Mail

28. "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (2011)

Worldwide gross: $1,045,713,802

Adjusted domestic gross: $273,537,500

Original domestic gross: $241,071,802

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 32%

What critics said: "POTC was never about nuance, and now it's even less so: It's about watching Depp fall into peril and wriggle his way out, over and over, for hours." — Tasha Robinson, AV Club

27. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $1,056,057,273

Adjusted domestic gross: $552,436,400

Original domestic gross: $532,177,324

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: "The good news is that Edwards' effort to make a storm-the-beach war film produces a tense third act that earns most of its big moments and also justifies much of what's come before." — Michael Lickona, San Diego Reader

26. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" (2006)

Worldwide gross: $1,066,179,725

Adjusted domestic gross: $590,703,300

Original domestic gross: $423,315,812

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

What critics said: "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest is the worst kind of sequel -- the kind that exists only to give you more-more-more of what you liked the first time around, without ever justifying its own existence." — Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald

25. "Toy Story 3" (2010)

Worldwide gross: $1,066,969,703

Adjusted domestic gross: $487,522,400

Original domestic gross: $415,004,880

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 98%

What critics said: "It's still more inventive, clever and laugh-out-loud funny than any other movie out there now." — Leah Rozen, TheWrap

24. "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $1,084,939,099

Adjusted domestic gross: $526,297,700

Original domestic gross: $448,139,099

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%

What critics said: "There was an opportunity here for Nolan to show us another way, to (again) stretch the boundaries of what is possible in a superhero film. Instead, alas, the latter half of The Dark Knight Rises retreats toward conventionality." — Christopher Orr, The Atlantic

23. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2014)

Worldwide gross: $1,104,054,072

Adjusted domestic gross: $277,633,300

Original domestic gross: $245,439,076

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 18%

What critics said: "Since the film is a chilling two hours and 45 minutes long, that means one's mind quickly wanders, dancing across this film's many flaws, little and big." — David Sims, The Atlantic

22. "Skyfall" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $1,108,561,013

Adjusted domestic gross: $345,875,900

Original domestic gross: $304,360,277

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: "'Quantum of Solace,' was a dour, dire letdown. This picture's a substantial bounce back, and easily the best Craig Bond picture. Emotional depth and all." — Glenn Kenny, MSN Movies

21. "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" (2003)

Worldwide gross: $1,119,929,521

Adjusted domestic gross: $562,458,600

Original domestic gross: $377,845,905

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "Standing out amid an excellent cast is Elijah Wood, stymied by tweeness in the earlier films but here convincingly developing the character of Frodo as the embodiment of valor and self-sacrifice." — Andrea Gronvall, Chicago Reader

20. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011)

Worldwide gross: $1,123,794,079

Adjusted domestic gross: $404,544,500

Original domestic gross: $352,390,543

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 35%

What critics said: "Marveling at its grotesque gigantism doesn't make this two-and-a-half-hour-long movie any less dull." — Dana Stevens, Slate

19. "Captain American: Civil War" (2016)

Worldwide gross: $1,153,304,495

Adjusted domestic gross: $427,342,800

Original domestic gross: $408,084,349

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: "It is one of the best movies to ever come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, balancing engaging action set pieces and witty dialogue with intelligent character studies and ethical debates." — Matthew Rozsa, Salon

18. "Minions" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $1,159,398,397

Adjusted domestic gross: $372,128,200

Original domestic gross: $336,045,770

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 56%

What critics said: "It's not whether this prequel can mint money; that's a given. The questions is: Can the minions carry a movie all by their mischievous mini-selves? 'Fraid not." — Peter Travers, Rolling Stone

17. "Iron Man 3" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $1,214,811,252

Adjusted domestic gross: $446,482,600

Original domestic gross: $409,013,994

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: "The film's true strength is a snappy, whip-smart wit" — Mara Reinstein, US Weekly

16. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $1,236,005,118

Adjusted domestic gross: $230,808,000

Original domestic gross: $226,008,385

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: "It feels like the movies have gotten as big as they can get, and the gleeful absurdity that drove them is losing ground to the specter of obligation." — Sam Adams, Slate

15. "Incredibles 2" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $1,239,463,062

Adjusted domestic gross: $605,739,300

Original domestic gross: $608,307,640

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "Don't let the dazzle fool you. Bird's made the weirdest Pixar movie ever, revolutionary and retro, an anti-authoritarian ode to good parenting." — Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly

14. "Beauty and the Beast" 92017)

Worldwide gross: $1,263,521,126

Adjusted domestic gross: $519,135,600

Original domestic gross: $504,014,165

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: "A quarter century has passed since we saw Disney's Belle fall for the Beast; today, the message that behind every rough man is a charming prince (sorry, Emma) is regressive, if not lethal." — Jude Dry, Indiewire

13. "Frozen" (2013)

Worldwide gross: $1,276,480,335

Adjusted domestic gross: $448,234,900

Original domestic gross: $400,738,009

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: "Frozen' has both showtunes and darkness, but most satisfying is a formula-defying finale that successfully subverts the fairytale status quo." — Catherine Bray, Time Out

12. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $1,304,937,955

Adjusted domestic gross: $418,971,800

Original domestic gross: $416,769,345

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%

What critics said: "Fallen Kingdom delivers on its promise and then some. But once fully digested, this high-calorie snack will likely not rank very high on the Jurassic franchise food chain." — David Weiner, LA Weekly

11. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017)

Worldwide gross: $1,332,539,889

Adjusted domestic gross: $617,813,600

Original domestic gross: $620,181,382

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: "[Rian] Johnson's ability to deliver a fresh and engaging riff on this beast of an enterprise suggests that not every free-spirited storyteller can be corrupted by Hollywood's dark side, and some may even give it a new hope." — Eric Kohn, Indiewire

10. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" (2011)

Worldwide gross: $1,341,511,219

Adjusted domestic gross: $438,627,700

Original domestic gross: $381,011,219

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: "This movie is impressively staged, the dialogue is given proper weight and not hurried through, there are surprises which, in hindsight, seem fair enough, and "Harry Potter" now possesses an end that befits the most profitable series in movie history." — Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times

9. "Black Panther" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $1,346,913,161

Adjusted domestic gross: $697,129,000

Original domestic gross: $700,059,566

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: "Marvel's Black Panther film means so much to so many people. The film is a lightning rod of representation, in a time where black people feel so belittled and not paid attention to." — Mikey Mason, Geeks of Color

8. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $1,405,403,694

Adjusted domestic gross: $489,236,000

Original domestic gross: $459,005,868

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: "Age of Ultron disappoints not because it's irredeemably bad but because it fails to achieve the level of its predecessor in nearly every facet." — James Berardinelli, ReelViews

7. "Furious 7" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $1,516,045,911

Adjusted domestic gross: $374,957,500

Original domestic gross: $353,007,020

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: "At this rate, the next chapter will have to take place in outer space. Fast & Furious: Venusian Drift." — Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment Weekly

6. "The Avengers" (2012)

Worldwide gross: $1,518,812,988

Adjusted domestic gross: $702,694,300

Original domestic gross: $623,357,910

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: "Like a superior, state-of-the-art model built from reconstituted parts, Joss Whedon's buoyant, witty and robustly entertaining superhero smash-up is escapism of a sophisticated order." — Justin Chang, Variety

5. "Jurassic World" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $1,671,713,208

Adjusted domestic gross: $722,509,700

Original domestic gross: $652,270,625

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: "m not sure what specific qualities "Jurassic World" could be said to possess, beyond a vague sense of its own importance that ... comes across in the finished product as preening self-congratulation." — Andrew O'Hehir, Salon

4. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018)

Worldwide gross: $2,046,687,478

Adjusted domestic gross: $661,916,400

Original domestic gross: $678,815,482

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said: "There are some decent laughs before things turn serious, and the deft timing that has always been one of the sneakier pleasures of this multi-chapter behemoth is in evidence as heroes collide in attitude and physique." — Ty Burr, Boston Globe

3. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015)

Worldwide gross: $2,068,223,624

Adjusted domestic gross: $988,172,000

Original domestic gross: $936,662,225

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "It's not just a comment on Disney's inescapable marketing barrage, but a sincerely intended complement that the fresh-faced heroes and antiheroes The Force Awakens introduces feels like future friends you've heard a lot about but are only just meeting." — Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed

2. "Titanic" (1997)

Worldwide gross: $2,187,463,944

Adjusted domestic gross: $1,173,081,400

Original domestic gross: $659,363,944

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: "What I can tell you, risking puns, is that it swept me off my feet almost from the get-go, a grand epic romance-disaster that reminded me, in the middle of my overstuffed-with-movies life, of what we mean when we talk about the power of cinema." — Alissa Wilkinson, Vox

1. "Avatar" (2009)

Worldwide gross: $2,787,965,087

Adjusted domestic gross: $876,687,000

Original domestic gross: $760,507,625

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: "Above all, Cameron remains committed to the discovering of new worlds at a moment when we seem so certain that everything worth discovering already has been." — Scott Foundas, LA Weekly