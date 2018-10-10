The 11 strongest hurricanes ever to form in the Atlantic Ocean, ranked by wind speed

news

Hurricane Michael has made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida with sustained winds of 155 mph. Its minimum central pressure — a key indicator of hurricane strength —was measured at 919 millibars. That central pressure is lower than that of Hurricanes Andrew or Katrina.

The Atlantic Ocean has seen its fair share of strong storms — 2017's Hurricane Irma reached a maximum sustained wind speed of 185 mph, making it the strongest storm ever outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The categories on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale are determined based on wind speed. Michael's winds puts it just shy of a Category 5 storm (the cut off is 156 mph).

But that's not the only element of a hurricane that causes damage. Flooding from heavy rain and storm surge, metrics those categories don't take into account, often pose the biggest threats to human life and property.

To put big storms into perspective, here are 11 hurricanes that topped the charts as the strongest in the Atlantic Ocean, based on their maximum sustained wind speeds.

Hurricane Katrina, 2005 - 175 mph

Hurricane Katrina intensified to a Category 5 with winds up to 175 mph in the Gulf of Mexico, before striking Louisiana as a Category 3 storm. Katrina was the third deadliest hurricane in US history, with more than 1,200 deaths. It caused $108 billion in damage, making it costliest hurricane the country has ever seen.

Hurricane Andrew, 1992 - 175 mph

About 25 years ago, the Category 5 Hurricane Andrew ripped through Florida with 175-mph winds, leaving millions without power and many neighborhoods completely destroyed. The response was so problematic that it led to major changes within the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to USA Today.

Hurricane Camille, 1969 - 175 mph

Hurricane Camille formed in the Gulf of Mexico and hit Mississippi as a Category 5 storm. Camille caused more than 256 deaths and is considered one of the most intense hurricane to hit the US based on its pressure, which was measured at 900 millibars. (The more intense a hurricane is, the lower its pressure.)

Hurricane Carla, 1961 - 175 mph

Hurricane Carla hit Texas as a category 4 storm in 1961, causing $2.36 billion worth of damage. Its strong winds and storm surge had devastating consequences.

Hurricane Mitch, 1998 - 180 mph

Hurricane Mitch hit Central America with 180 mph winds in 1998. The storm led to disastrous flooding in Honduras.

Hurricane Rita, 2005 - 180 mph

Just a few weeks after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, Hurricane Rita formed. The storm brought heavy rainfall to the state again, and hit Texas as well, causing $12 billion in damages. It's often referred to as the "forgotten storm" of the horrific 2005 season.

Florida Keys hurricane, 1935 - 185 mph

An unnamed storm that tore up the Florida Keys over Labor Day in 1935 is still considered one of the "most intense" storm in US history, based on wind speeds and pressure. The wind was so powerful it knocked a train, pictured here, off the rails as it was delivering emergency supplies.

Hurricane Gilbert, 1988 - 185 mph

Hurricane Gilbert ripped up the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico in 1988 with 185-mph winds and 888 millibars of pressure, the second-lowest recorded in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm left destruction in Jamaica and Mexico before moving north through San Antonio, pictured here.

Hurricane Wilma, 2005 - 185 mph

Hurricane Wilma broke records at the time as the most intense hurricane ever to hit the Atlantic Ocean. It had the lowest central pressure of any hurricane in the Atlantic basin, with an estimated pressure of 882 millibars. The Category 3 storm was especially damaging to Mexico, Cuba, and Florida.

Hurricane Irma, 2017 - 185 mph

Last year, Hurricane Irma approached Puerto Rico and Florida with maximum winds of 185 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic basin. It was part of a destructive 2017 hurricane season, and set a record for maintaining an intensity of 185 mph for 37 hours.

Hurricane Allen, 1980 - 190 mph

With max winds of 190 mph, Hurricane Allen holds the title as the storm with the highest wind speeds in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm hit along the Mexico-US border in Texas, traveling west. Allen had the highest sustained wind speeds ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere until Hurricane Patricia formed in the Pacific in 2015 with 215-mph winds.