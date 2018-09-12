The 11 youngest Emmy award nominees and winners of all time

news

Millie Bobby Brown is nominated for her second Emmy award this year for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things." She's one of the youngest people to ever be nominated for an Emmy, and if she takes home the prize on Monday, she'll be tied with the youngest person to ever win at 14 years old.

It's rare for the Emmys to nominate young actors, despite the fact that so many child actors have gotten their start on the small screen throughout television history.

There have only been 11 actors 18 years of age or younger nominated for an Emmy, and only two actors in that age group have won since the award show began in 1949.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, air live on Monday, September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m.

Amanda Luz Henning Santiago contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Below are the youngest Emmy nominees and winners of all time:

Patty Duke, 18-years-old

Duke was 18 in 1964 when she received an Emmy nomination for her work in her self-titled show "The Patty Duke Show."

Sara Gilbert, 18-years-old

Gilbert was nominated for best supporting actress at 18, in 1993 for her portrayal of broody teenager Darlene Conner on "Roseanne."

Malcolm Jamal-Warner, 16-years-old

Jamal-Warner became a contender for a best supporting actor Emmy at 16 for his role as the goofy, relatable Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby show" in 1986.

Melissa Sue Anderson, 16-years-old

Anderson was 16 in 1978 when she received a nomination for her work as Mary Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie."

Claire Danes, 16-years-old

In 1995, Danes was nominated at 16 for her portrayal of the angst-filled teenager Angela Chase on "My So-Called Life."

Kristy McNichol, 15 and 17-years-old

McNichol won two best supporting actress Emmys for her role as the all-American tomboy Letitia "Buddy" Lawrence on "Family." McNichol won her first Emmy on her 15th birthday in 1977, and then again at 17 in 1979.

McNichol is the only person in Emmy history to win two Emmys before turning 18.

Frankie Muniz, 15-years-old

In 2001, Muniz's role as the genius middle child, Malcolm, on "Malcolm in the Middle" earned the child actor an Emmy nomination at 15.

Roxana Zal, 14-years-old

Zal is currently the youngest Emmy winner of all time at 14. Zal will lose that title (though of course she'd keep her Emmy) if 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" takes home an Emmy this year.

Zal won an Emmy in 1984 for best supporting actress for her work as Amelia Bennet in the TV drama "Something About Amelia."

Milli Bobby Brown, 13 and 14-years-old

Brown could become tied with Roxana Zal as the youngest actor to ever win an Emmy if she wins the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama award this year .

Fred Savage, 13-years-old

The heart-breaking and honest portrayal of Kevin Arnold in the "Wonder Years" made Savage an Emmy contender at 13-years-old, in 1989

Keshia Knight Pulliam, 6-years-old

While she didn't win, Knight Pulliam became the youngest Emmy nominee of all time at six-years-old when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her work as the adorable Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show."