Job market website Comparably compiled a list of the most popular tech jobs with workers aged 18-25.
It might be hard to imagine that people born as late as 2000 — a designation known as Gen Z — are already entering the professional workforce.
But they are, and there's a few jobs in the tech sphere that 18- to 25-year-old workers are particularly excited about. Some of those jobs are even nearing the six-figure salary mark.
Comparably, a website that monitors the job market for trends, compiled a list of the 15 most popular tech jobs for Gen Z workers, ordered by average salary:
A customer service rep is responsible for addressing any concerns or issues a customer may have, as well as answering inquiries and questions.
A marketing associate is an entry-level worker who will work on the marketing team to advertise and promote the business.
The technical support manager is in charge of the tech support team, which handles any issues with the company's technology or systems.
A sales rep is in charge of acquiring and maintaining clients, with the end goal of selling the company's product.
An account manager will maintain the client relationship with a particular customer or set of customers.
The operations manager keeps track of the company's production system, and manages the general day-to-day operations.
The systems administrator, commonly shortened to SysAdmin, is in charge of the company's internal tech systems, such as servers and computer systems.
A business analyst will study the operations of the company, and determine what sort of improvements or changes can be made.
A financial analyst will assist in the company's investment decisions, as well as analyze the financial systems of the company as a whole.
A UI/UX designer will create either the user interface or user experience systems on a particular project.
A DevOps engineer tends to have a mix of the responsibilities of both a software developer and IT worker, and will work with coding and testing products.
A developer is a general role, usually tasked with coding and building a core product.
The product manager will lead a team that's tasked with building a particular product for the company.
A data scientist will analyze relevant data, identify trends, and utilize algorithms.
A mobile developer is tasked with creating software designed for mobile apps and services.