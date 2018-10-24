Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The 15 hottest tech jobs for Gen Z workers right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Job market website Comparably compiled a list of the most popular tech jobs with workers aged 18-25.

null play

null

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

It might be hard to imagine that people born as late as 2000 — a designation known as Gen Z — are already entering the professional workforce.

But they are, and there's a few jobs in the tech sphere that 18- to 25-year-old workers are particularly excited about. Some of those jobs are even nearing the six-figure salary mark.

Comparably, a website that monitors the job market for trends, compiled a list of the 15 most popular tech jobs for Gen Z workers, ordered by average salary:

15. Customer service rep ($43,924)

15. Customer service rep ($43,924) play

15. Customer service rep ($43,924)

(Bloomberg/Getty)

A customer service rep is responsible for addressing any concerns or issues a customer may have, as well as answering inquiries and questions.



14. Marketing associate ($50,185)

14. Marketing associate ($50,185) play

14. Marketing associate ($50,185)

(WOCinTech Chat/Flickr/Attribution)

A marketing associate is an entry-level worker who will work on the marketing team to advertise and promote the business.



13. Technical support manager ($50,306)

13. Technical support manager ($50,306) play

13. Technical support manager ($50,306)

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

The technical support manager is in charge of the tech support team, which handles any issues with the company's technology or systems.



12. Sales rep ($53,891)

12. Sales rep ($53,891) play

12. Sales rep ($53,891)

(NBC)

A sales rep is in charge of acquiring and maintaining clients, with the end goal of selling the company's product.



11. Account manager ($59,229)

11. Account manager ($59,229) play

11. Account manager ($59,229)

(AMC Networks)

An account manager will maintain the client relationship with a particular customer or set of customers.



10. Operations manager ($64,853)

10. Operations manager ($64,853) play

10. Operations manager ($64,853)

(racorn/Shutterstock)

The operations manager keeps track of the company's production system, and manages the general day-to-day operations.



9. System administrator ($67,464)

9. System administrator ($67,464) play

9. System administrator ($67,464)

(Ray_LAC/Flickr)

The systems administrator, commonly shortened to SysAdmin, is in charge of the company's internal tech systems, such as servers and computer systems.



8. Business analyst ($69,367)

8. Business analyst ($69,367) play

8. Business analyst ($69,367)

(Andrey Popov/shutterstock)

A business analyst will study the operations of the company, and determine what sort of improvements or changes can be made.



7. Financial analyst ($69,560)

7. Financial analyst ($69,560) play

7. Financial analyst ($69,560)

(create jobs 51/Shutterstock)

A financial analyst will assist in the company's investment decisions, as well as analyze the financial systems of the company as a whole.



6. UI/UX designer ($80,296)

6. UI/UX designer ($80,296) play

6. UI/UX designer ($80,296)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A UI/UX designer will create either the user interface or user experience systems on a particular project.



5. DevOps engineer ($87,400)

5. DevOps engineer ($87,400) play

5. DevOps engineer ($87,400)

(PR Image Factory/Shutterstock)

A DevOps engineer tends to have a mix of the responsibilities of both a software developer and IT worker, and will work with coding and testing products.



4. Developer ($93,987)

4. Developer ($93,987) play

4. Developer ($93,987)

(Women of Color in Tech/Flickr/Attribution)

A developer is a general role, usually tasked with coding and building a core product.



3. Product manager ($95,266)

3. Product manager ($95,266) play

3. Product manager ($95,266)

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr/Attribution License)

The product manager will lead a team that's tasked with building a particular product for the company.



2. Data scientist ($96,115)

2. Data scientist ($96,115) play

2. Data scientist ($96,115)

(UC Davis College of Engineering/flickr)

A data scientist will analyze relevant data, identify trends, and utilize algorithms.



1. Mobile developer ($96,631)

1. Mobile developer ($96,631) play

1. Mobile developer ($96,631)

(Shutterstock/baranq)

A mobile developer is tasked with creating software designed for mobile apps and services.



Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost...bullet
3 Tech Scientists have found new evidence that tiny plastic particles...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Apple's newest Mac software is now available — here are the 7 best features in 'Mojave' (AAPL)
haunting of hill house
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' director explains what to expect in a potential season 2
null
Tech 11 signs your old relationships are affecting your current one
null
Tech Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' director changed the show's original ending because it would have been too 'cruel'
X
Advertisement