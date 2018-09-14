Pulse.com.gh logo
The 17 actors who have won the most Emmys of all time


  Published:

We collected a list of the actors with the most Emmys, from Mary Tyler Moore to Bryan Cranston.





(Getty Images)

The Emmys are pretty much the Oscars for television. Winning an Emmy is the biggest award an actor can win for their work on the small screen.

And when there's a show or a performance Emmy voters love, it often gets multiple nominations and wins.

We collected a list of the actors with the most Emmys, from Mary Tyler Moore to Bryan Cranston to Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus is in a tie with Cloris Leachman for eight Emmy wins as a performer, and she already has the record for most overall when including her awards as a producer. "Veep" didn't air its final season this TV season, so she's not up for another Emmy on Monday night. But she will likely win and break another record next year.

The total Emmy wins listed aren't exclusively for performances: some on this list have won for writing, directing, or producing — Bryan Cranston was a producer on "Breaking Bad," Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an executive producer for "Veep" — but the majority of the Emmys are for acting.

Here are the actors who have the most Emmy awards:

17. Honorable mention: Angela Lansbury — 0 wins and 17 nominations

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Lansbury has been nominated for seventeen Emmys without a win, including twelve consecutive nominations for every season of "Murder, She Wrote." One day!



16. Don Knotts — 5 wins and 5 nominations (perfect record)

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Andy Griffith Show"



15. John Larroquette — 5 wins and 7 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Practice," "Night Court"



14. Candice Bergen — 5 wins and 9 nominations

(Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

Winning performances: "Murphy Brown"



13. Peter Falk — 5 wins and 12 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Dick Powell Show," "Columbo"



12. Tim Conway — 5 wins and 12 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "30 Rock," "Coach," "The Carol Burnett Show"



11. Michael J. Fox — 5 wins and 12 nominations

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Winning performances: "Rescue Me," "Spin City," "Family Ties"



10. Kelsey Grammer — 5 wins and 17 nominations

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Winning performances: "Frasier," "The Simpsons"



9. Betty White — 5 wins and 21 nominations

(Getty Images / Brian To)

Winning performances: "The Golden Girls," "Saturday Night Live," "The John Larroquette Show"



8. Art Carney — 6 wins and 12 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Honeymooners," "The Jackie Gleeson Show"



7. Bryan Cranston — 6 wins and 14 nominations

(Jason Merritt/Getty)

Winning performances: "Breaking Bad"



6. Tyne Daly — 6 wins and 16 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "Judging Amy," "Christy," "Cagney & Lacey"



5. Alan Alda — 6 wins and 34 nominations

Winning performances: "M*A*S*H," "The West Wing"



4. Ed Asner — 7 wins and 10 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Roots," "Lou Grant"



3. Mary Tyler Moore — 7 wins and 15 nominations

(Getty)

Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Stolen Babies"



2. Cloris Leachman — 8 wins and 22 nominations

(Getty Images)

Winning performances: "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Promised Land," "Malcolm in the Middle"



1. Julia Louis Dreyfus — 11 wins and 24 nominations

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Winning performances: "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," "Veep"





