Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 17 most iconic female movie characters of all time, according to audiences


Tech The 17 most iconic female movie characters of all time, according to audiences

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A DirecTV survey asked over 1,000 people who the most iconic female protagonists in film of all time are. These are the top 17, along with what film franchises people would like to see rebooted with female characters.

null play

null

(Lucasfilm)

"Star Wars." "Alien." "The Terminator." "Harry Potter." All of these film franchises and more are anchored by some of the most iconic female characters of all time.

DirecTV surveyed 1,003 people about who they thought were the most iconic female film protagonists ever and provided the results to Business Insider.

Below are the 17 characters people found the most iconic, ranked by the percentage of people that cited each character. Respondents were given a list of 70 female characters to vote on (here's the full list), with a write-in option available.

The survey also asked people what films or franchises they would most like to see remade with female protagonists. The top result for films people would like to see with a woman in the lead role was the "James Bond" franchise with 15.4%, followed by "Indiana Jones" (13.8%), and "Mission: Impossible" (11.1%).

The top result for movies that people want to see remade with an all-female cast were "The Hangover" with 12.6%, followed by "Fight Club" (10.2%), and "Men in Black" (9.6%).

The results below are based on female and male votes, but broken down between men and women, the results were slightly different. Women found Leia Organa from "Star Wars" the most iconic, while men found Ellen Ripley from "Alien" the most iconic.

Below are the 17 most iconic film protagonists of all time, based on a DirecTV survey:

17. Marry Poppins

17. Marry Poppins play

17. Marry Poppins

(Disney)

Percentage: 1.8%

Movie: "Mary Poppins" (1964)

Played by: Julie Andrews



16. Erin Brockovich

16. Erin Brockovich play

16. Erin Brockovich

(Universal)

Percentage: 1.8%

Movie: "Erin Brockovich" (2000)

Played by: Julia Roberts



15. Belle

15. Belle play

15. Belle

(Disney)

Percentage: 1.8%

Movie: "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

Voiced by: Paige O'Hara



14. Alice

14. Alice play

14. Alice

(Sony Pictures)

Percentage: 2%

Movie: "Resident Evil" franchise (2002-2016)

Played by: Milla Jovovich



13. Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo

13. Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo play

13. Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo

(Miramax)

Percentage: 2.2%

Movie: "Kill Bill Vol. 1" (2003) and "Kill Bill Vol. 2" (2004)

Played by: Uma Thurman



12. Rose DeWitt Bukater

12. Rose DeWitt Bukater play

12. Rose DeWitt Bukater

(Paramount)

Percentage: 2.2%

Movie: "Titanic" (1997)

Played by: Kate Winslet



11. Sarah Connor

11. Sarah Connor play

11. Sarah Connor

(TriStar)

Percentage: 2.3%

Movie: "The Terminator" (1984) and "Terminator 2" (1991)

Played by: Linda Hamilton



10. Fa Mulan

10. Fa Mulan play

10. Fa Mulan

(Disney)

Percentage: 3%

Movie: "Mulan" (1998)

Voiced by: Ming-Na Wen



9. Hermione Granger

9. Hermione Granger play

9. Hermione Granger

(Warner Bros.)

Percentage: 4%

Movie: "Harry Potter" franchise (2001-2011)

Played by: Emma Watson



8. Alice Liddel

8. Alice Liddel play

8. Alice Liddel

(Disney)

Percentage: 4.9%

Movie: "Alice in Wonderland" (1951)

Voiced by: Kathryn Beaumont



7. Scarlett O'Hara

7. Scarlett O'Hara play

7. Scarlett O'Hara

(MGM)

Percentage: 5%

Movie: "Gone With the Wind" (1939)

Played by: Vivien Leigh



6. Lara Croft

6. Lara Croft play

6. Lara Croft

(Paramount)

Percentage: 5.1%

Movie: "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" (2001)

Played by: Angelina Jolie



5. Wonder Woman

5. Wonder Woman play

5. Wonder Woman

(Warner Bros.)

Percentage: 5.6%

Movie: "Wonder Woman" (2017)

Played by: Gal Gadot



4. Katniss Everdeen

4. Katniss Everdeen play

4. Katniss Everdeen

(Lionsgate)

Percentage: 5.7%

Movie: "The Hunger Games" franchise (2012-2015)

Played by: Jennifer Lawrence



3. Ellen Ripley

3. Ellen Ripley play

3. Ellen Ripley

(20th Century Fox)

Percentage: 6.5%

Movie: "Alien" (1979) and "Aliens" (1986)

Played by: Sigourney Weaver



2. Leia Organa

2. Leia Organa play

2. Leia Organa

(Lucasfilm)

Percentage: 7.6%

Movie: "Star Wars" franchise (1977-present)

Played by: Carrie Fisher



1. Dorothy Gale

1. Dorothy Gale play

1. Dorothy Gale

(MGM/"Wizard of Oz")

Percentage: 7.7%

Movie: "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

Played by: Judy Garland



Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech 'Cocaine Cowboys:' Some Google employees allegedly threw a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tech How a revolutionary genetic app is changing lives in Ethiopia and Ghana
damon herriman
Tech The same actor is reportedly playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's next movie and in Netflix's 'Mindhunter' season 2
marc benioff
Tech Salesforce’s Marc Benioff touts the Trump tax cuts: I don’t know a CEO who’s not aggressively spending (CRM)
first man
Tech Neil Armstrong movie 'First Man' omits the American flag being planted on the moon, and star Ryan Gosling defended the decision