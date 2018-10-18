Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The 19 biggest horror movies of all time, ranked by how much money they made at the US box office

  • Published: , Refreshed:

As Halloween approaches and the new "Halloween" movie is set to be a box office smash, we've rounded up the highest-grossing horror movies of all time at the US box office, from "The Exorcist" to "A Quiet Place."

"Halloween" (2018) play

"Halloween" (2018)

(Blumhouse)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Halloween is just around the corner, and the latest "Halloween" movie is set to be a box-office smash this weekend. It's just the latest movie to rake in big bucks for the horror genre, following the success of last year's "Get Out" and "It," and this year's "A Quiet Place" and "The Nun."

The genre seems to be the only one that is consistently reliable at the box office (besides superhero blockbusters, of course). The biggest horror movies even stretch back to the 1970s.

We rounded up the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, and ranked them by how much they made in the US after being adjusted for inflation (based on figures from Box Office Mojo). We also included the original domestic and worldwide grosses when available.

For movies such as "Alien" and "The Exorcist," we based their rankings on the original theatrical release, as opposed to total gross from re-releases.

Below are 19 of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, ranked by domestic box office:

19. "Get Out" (2017)

19. "Get Out" (2017) play

19. "Get Out" (2017)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic total: $181,689,400

Original domestic total: $176,040,665

Worldwide total: $255,457,364



18. "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992)

18. "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992) play

18. "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992)

(Columbia)

Adjusted domestic total: $181,749,000

Original domestic total: $82,522,790

Worldwide total: $215,862,692



17. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

17. "A Quiet Place" (2018) play

17. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

(Paramount Pictures)

Adjusted domestic total: $183,213,500

Original domestic total: $188,024,361

Worldwide total: $338,563,752



16. "Halloween" (1978)

16. "Halloween" (1978) play

16. "Halloween" (1978)

(Columbia Pictures)

Adjusted domestic total: $183,581,200

Original domestic total: $47,000,000

Worldwide total: N/A



15. "Scream 2"

15. "Scream 2" play

15. "Scream 2"

(Dimension Films)

Adjusted domestic total: $200,172,600

Original domestic total: $101,363,301

Worldwide total: $172,363,301



14. "The Ring" (2002)

14. "The Ring" (2002) play

14. "The Ring" (2002)

(Dreamworks Pictures)

Adjusted domestic total: $202,984,900

Original domestic total: $129,128,133

Worldwide total: $249,348,933



13. "Scream" (1996)

13. "Scream" (1996) play

13. "Scream" (1996)

(Dimension Films)

Adjusted domestic total: $206,128,000

Original domestic total: $103,046,663

Worldwide total: $173,046,663



12. "Aliens" (1986)

12. "Aliens" (1986) play

12. "Aliens" (1986)

(20th Century Fox)

Adjusted domestic total: $209,801,800

Original domestic total: $85,160,248

Worldwide total: $131,060,248



11. "Interview with the Vampire" (1994)

11. "Interview with the Vampire" (1994) play

11. "Interview with the Vampire" (1994)

(Columbia)

Adjusted domestic total: $229,666,500

Original domestic total: $105,264,608

Worldwide total: $223,664,608



10. "Poltergeist" (1982)

10. "Poltergeist" (1982) play

10. "Poltergeist" (1982)

(MGM)

Adjusted domestic total: $238,156,900

Original domestic total: $76,606,280

Worldwide total: N/A



9. "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

9. "The Blair Witch Project" (1999) play

9. "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

(Artisan)

Adjusted domestic total: $252,859,700

Original domestic total: $140,539,099

Worldwide total: $248,639,099



8. "The Omen" (1976)

8. "The Omen" (1976) play

8. "The Omen" (1976)

(Fox)

Adjusted domestic total: $261,425,400

Original domestic total: $60,922,980

Worldwide total: N/A



7. "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

7. "What Lies Beneath" (2000) play

7. "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

(DreamWorks)

Adjusted domestic total: $263,614,800

Original domestic total: $155,464,351

Worldwide total: $291,420,351



6. "Alien" (1979)

6. "Alien" (1979) play

6. "Alien" (1979)

(20th Century Fox)

Adjusted domestic total: $287,472,600

Original domestic total: $80,931,801

Worldwide total: $104,931,801



5. "The Amityville Horror" (1979)

5. "The Amityville Horror" (1979) play

5. "The Amityville Horror" (1979)

(AIP)

Adjusted domestic total: $314,736,400

Original domestic total: $86,432,000

Worldwide total: N/A



4. "It" (2017)

4. "It" (2017) play

4. "It" (2017)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic total: $333,688,600

Original domestic total: $327,481,748

Worldwide total: $700,381,748



3. "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

3. "The Sixth Sense" (1999) play

3. "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

(Buena Vista Pictures)

Adjusted domestic total: $526,273,200

Original domestic total: $293,506,292

Worldwide total: $672,806,292



2. "The Exorcist" (1973)

2. "The Exorcist" (1973) play

2. "The Exorcist" (1973)

(Warner Bros.)

Adjusted domestic total: $943,326,200

Original domestic total: $232,906,145

Worldwide total: $441,306,145



1. "Jaws" (1975)

1. "Jaws" (1975) play

1. "Jaws" (1975)

(Universal)

Adjusted domestic total: $1,170,640,400

Original domestic total: $260,000,000

Worldwide total: $470,653,000



Top Articles

1 Tech A Florida home called 'Sand Palace' survived Hurricane Michael...bullet
2 Tech YouTube is scrambling to get back online amid worldwide outagebullet
3 Tech Canada has officially legalized marijuana for all adultsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Stephen Hawking: Humans need to leave Earth or risk being annihilated by nuclear war or climate change
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tech The game developer behind 'Grand Theft Auto' and 'Red Dead Redemption' is embroiled in an ongoing controversy — here's what's been going on
OnePlus 5 Pete Lau
Tech OnePlus is having some terrible luck with scheduling the launch of its latest smartphone
Bonnet Springs Park's nature center will feature information for those interested in learning more about the region's plants and animals. The building will also offer paddle boat rentals.
Tech A former arsenic-contaminated rail yard in Florida is being turned into a giant park — take a look
X
Advertisement