news

Halloween is just around the corner, and the latest "Halloween" movie is set to be a box-office smash this weekend. It's just the latest movie to rake in big bucks for the horror genre, following the success of last year's "Get Out" and "It," and this year's "A Quiet Place" and "The Nun."

The genre seems to be the only one that is consistently reliable at the box office (besides superhero blockbusters, of course). The biggest horror movies even stretch back to the 1970s.

We rounded up the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, and ranked them by how much they made in the US after being adjusted for inflation (based on figures from Box Office Mojo). We also included the original domestic and worldwide grosses when available.

For movies such as "Alien" and "The Exorcist," we based their rankings on the original theatrical release, as opposed to total gross from re-releases.

Below are 19 of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time, ranked by domestic box office:

19. "Get Out" (2017)

Adjusted domestic total: $181,689,400

Original domestic total: $176,040,665

Worldwide total: $255,457,364

18. "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992)

Adjusted domestic total: $181,749,000

Original domestic total: $82,522,790

Worldwide total: $215,862,692

17. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

Adjusted domestic total: $183,213,500

Original domestic total: $188,024,361

Worldwide total: $338,563,752

16. "Halloween" (1978)

Adjusted domestic total: $183,581,200

Original domestic total: $47,000,000

Worldwide total: N/A

15. "Scream 2"

Adjusted domestic total: $200,172,600

Original domestic total: $101,363,301

Worldwide total: $172,363,301

14. "The Ring" (2002)

Adjusted domestic total: $202,984,900

Original domestic total: $129,128,133

Worldwide total: $249,348,933

13. "Scream" (1996)

Adjusted domestic total: $206,128,000

Original domestic total: $103,046,663

Worldwide total: $173,046,663

12. "Aliens" (1986)

Adjusted domestic total: $209,801,800

Original domestic total: $85,160,248

Worldwide total: $131,060,248

11. "Interview with the Vampire" (1994)

Adjusted domestic total: $229,666,500

Original domestic total: $105,264,608

Worldwide total: $223,664,608

10. "Poltergeist" (1982)

Adjusted domestic total: $238,156,900

Original domestic total: $76,606,280

Worldwide total: N/A

9. "The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

Adjusted domestic total: $252,859,700

Original domestic total: $140,539,099

Worldwide total: $248,639,099

8. "The Omen" (1976)

Adjusted domestic total: $261,425,400

Original domestic total: $60,922,980

Worldwide total: N/A

7. "What Lies Beneath" (2000)

Adjusted domestic total: $263,614,800

Original domestic total: $155,464,351

Worldwide total: $291,420,351

6. "Alien" (1979)

Adjusted domestic total: $287,472,600

Original domestic total: $80,931,801

Worldwide total: $104,931,801

5. "The Amityville Horror" (1979)

Adjusted domestic total: $314,736,400

Original domestic total: $86,432,000

Worldwide total: N/A

4. "It" (2017)

Adjusted domestic total: $333,688,600

Original domestic total: $327,481,748

Worldwide total: $700,381,748

3. "The Sixth Sense" (1999)

Adjusted domestic total: $526,273,200

Original domestic total: $293,506,292

Worldwide total: $672,806,292

2. "The Exorcist" (1973)

Adjusted domestic total: $943,326,200

Original domestic total: $232,906,145

Worldwide total: $441,306,145

1. "Jaws" (1975)

Adjusted domestic total: $1,170,640,400

Original domestic total: $260,000,000

Worldwide total: $470,653,000