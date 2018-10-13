Pulse.com.gh logo
The 4 movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching


Every week, we round up which of the newly arrived movies and TV shows on Netflix are actually worth watching. This week, you can watch new seasons of "Making A Murderer," "Daredevil," and more.

New titles come and go on Netflix every week, but choosing what to stream can be a daunting task.

That's why, every week, Business Insider rounds up which of the newly arrived or leaving movies and TV shows on Netflix are actually worth watching.

This week, October 14 to October 20, includes the anticipated return of "Making a Murderer" and Marvel's "Daredevil."

New movies and TV shows coming this week:

"Daredevil" Season 3 (TV show — Coming Friday, October 19): "Daredevil" took 2017 off in favor of "The Defenders," but the hit Marvel show is back and critics have said that it's "stronger than ever."

"Making A Murderer" Season 2 (TV show — Coming Friday, October 19): Netflix's popular true-crime series returns with "Part 2" this week, and it focuses on Kathleen Zellner, the postconviction lawyer for Steven Avery, the subject of the first season.

"The Night Comes For Us" (Movie — Coming Friday, October 19): Netflix's upcoming action-thriller follows an assassin who is targeted himself after he spares a girl's life.

"Wanderlust" Season 1 (TV show — Coming Friday, October 19): It's not exactly an original concept: a married couple agree to see other people when their sex life hits a slump. But Toni Collette, who gave an Oscar-worthy performance earlier this year in "Hereditary," should make this new Netflix series worth a try.

Titles leaving this week:

"The Babadook" (Movie — Leaving Sunday, October 14): "The Babadook" is one of the best horror movies of the decade, and Saturday is your last chance to watch it on Netflix.

"Donnie Darko" (Movie — Leaving Wednesday, October 17): Tuesday is your last shot to watch this cult classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a teenager pushed to commit crimes when he hallucinates about a man in a demonic rabbit suit.

