4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury — few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV's have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.

Once you've made the jump to 4K, though, you're going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you've been missing.

Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you're looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.

44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

43. Atomic Blonde

42. Arrival

41. The Fifth Element

40. A Quiet Place

39. The Fate of the Furious

38. The Incredibles

37. Baby Driver

36. Kingsman: The Secret Service

35. It

34. John Wick

33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

31. Logan

30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

29. Deadpool

28. Ant-Man and the Wasp

27. Life of Pi

26. Blade Runner 2049

25. Ready Player One

24. Solo: A Star Wars Story

23. The Martian

22. Spider-Man: Homecoming

21. The Matrix

20. Incredibles 2

19. Deadpool 2

18. 2001: A Space Odyssey

17. Jurassic World

16. Wonder Woman

15. Saving Private Ryan

14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

12. Inception

11. Mad Max: Fury Road

10. Interstellar

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

7. Black Panther

6. The Dark Knight Rises

5. The Avengers

4. Dunkirk

3. Thor: Ragnarok

2. Avengers: Infinity War

1. The Dark Knight