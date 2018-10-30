news

In an age of streaming, audiences often binge their latest obsessions while waiting for the next one.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the five most "in-demand" TV shows on streaming services. (The data is based on Demand Expressions, the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a "like" or comment on social media.)

This week's most in-demand shows include Netflix's "Daredevil," which just dropped a new season; the new hit horror series "The Haunting of Hill House"; and "Stranger Things," which is skipping 2018, leaving fans craving for its third season that will come to Netflix next year.

Below are this week's five most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

5. "Big Mouth" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,361,485

Description: "Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty."

Season 2 premiered on Netflix October 5.

4. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 34,685,847

Description: "Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night."

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

3. "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 35,038,051

Description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments."

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.

2. "The Haunting of Hill House" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 39,506,969

Description: "Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it."

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 12.

1. "Marvel's Daredevil" (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 53,203,235

Description: "Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell's Kitchen, New York City."

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19.