There are more television options than ever before, and that means it's tough to watch everything we want to. But that doesn't mean we still can't look forward to what's coming — and think about what to watch ahead of time.

Every month, Business Insider will provide the most anticipated new shows thanks to data from television-tracking app TV Time based on its 13 million global users.

In November, the latest iteration of "Narcos" comes to Netflix, and Julia Roberts' new Amazon drama premieres.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows premiering in November, according to TV Time:

5. "My Brilliant Friend" — HBO, November 18

Description: "'My Brilliant Friend' tells the story of Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman who discovers the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo, seems to have disappeared without a trace. A writer, immersed in a house full of books, Greco turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their tempestuous friendship, starting from the point when Elena met Lila their first year of primary school in 1950.

Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives as she tries to describe the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and — in a way — her best friend, and worst enemy."

4. "Baby" — Netflix, November 30

Description: "Inspired by a true story, this series follows a group of Roman teenagers as they defy society in their search for identity and independence."

3. "Origin" — YouTube Premium, November 14

Description: "In 'Origin,' a chilling new original series from the producers of 'The Crown' & 'Lost,' we meet a group of troubled passengers as they wake up on a damaged spaceship abandoned in deep space. Each having left behind a dark past in search of a fresh start on a newly colonized planet, they’re desperate to survive at all costs. But as their terrifying situation spirals into paranoia, they come to realize that the greatest threat to their dream of starting over – and indeed their lives – might actually be within their midst…"

2. "Narcos: Mexico" — Netflix, November 16

Description: "See the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent learns the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico."

1. "Homecoming" — Amazon Prime, November 2

Description: "Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there's a whole other story behind the one she's been telling herself."