The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in October


  Published:

The new TV shows premiering in October include series like Netflix's dark "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" prequel "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and The CW's supernatural drama series "Legacies."

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

(Netflix)

With the fall TV season underway, a few anticipated new shows are premiering next month. To find out which series audiences are anticipating the most for October, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 13 million global users to see which upcoming TV series viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

Its list includes shows like Netflix's dark "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" prequel, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and The CW's supernatural drama series "Legacies."

Here are the 5 new shows viewers are anticipating the most for October, according to TV Time:

5. "The Rookie" — Premieres October 16 on ABC

5. "The Rookie" — Premieres October 16 on ABC

(ABC)

Summary: "Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being a Los Angeles police officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis."



4. "Elite" — Premieres October 5 on Netflix

4. "Elite" — Premieres October 5 on Netflix

(Netflix)

Summary: "When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder."



3. "Charmed" (Reboot) — Premieres October 14 on The CW

3. "Charmed" (Reboot) — Premieres October 14 on The CW

(The CW)

Summary: "Follows the lives of three sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, discover they are powerful witches."



2. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Premieres October 26 on Netflix

2. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Premieres October 26 on Netflix

(Netflix)

Summary: "As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic."



1. "Legacies" — Premieres October 25 on The CW

1. "Legacies" — Premieres October 25 on The CW

(The CW)

Summary: "Hope Mikaelson, a tribrid daughter of a Vampire/Werewolf hybrid, makes her way in the world."



