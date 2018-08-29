The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in September

news

Setting off the fall TV season, a few highly anticipated new shows are premiering next month. To find out which series audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 12 million global users to see which upcoming TV series viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes shows like Netflix's dark comedy "Maniac," starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and the USA Network's TV adaptation of the horror film series "The Purge."

Here are the 5 new shows viewers are anticipating the most for September, according to TV Time:

5. "Mayans M.C." — Premieres September 4 on FX

Summary: "The next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning 'Sons of Anarchy' saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp."

4. "Manifest" — Premieres September 24 on NBC

Summary: "When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years - and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance."

3. "The Purge" — Premieres September 4 on USA

Summary: "During a 12-hour period when all crime — including murder — is legal, a group of seemingly unrelated characters cross paths in a city in an altered America."

2. "Maniac" — Premieres September 21 on Netflix

Summary: "Two strangers find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill."

1. "You" — Premieres September 9 on Lifetime

Summary: "Starring Penn Badgley, 'YOU' is a 21st century love story that asks, 'What would you do for love?' When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything."