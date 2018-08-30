The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in September

news

Setting off the fall TV season, a few fan-favorite shows shows are returning with new seasons next month. To find out which returning series audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 13 million global users to see which upcoming TV series viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes the upcoming seasons of Netflix shows like "BoJack Horseman" and "Marvel's Iron Fist," alongside the latest installment of FX's anthology series "American Horror Story."

Here are the 5 returning shows that viewers are anticipating the most for September, according to TV Time:

5. "The Good Place" (Season 3) — Premieres September 27 on NBC

Summary: "The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, 'House of Lies,' 'Veronica Mars'), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife and, thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place, which is definitely where she belongs."

4. "BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Premieres September 14 on Netflix

Summary: "Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the '90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of...not quite gold...but something like gold. Copper?"

3. "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" (Season 8) — Premieres September 12 on FX

Summary: "A groundbreaking anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk."

2. "Atypical" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

Summary: "When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery."

1. "Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

Summary: "Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny."