Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in September


Tech The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in September

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The returning shows audiences are anticipating the most for September include Netflix's "BoJack Horseman" and "Marvel's Iron Fist," alongside the latest installment of FX's anthology series "American Horror Story."

"BoJack Horseman." play

"BoJack Horseman."

(Netflix)

Setting off the fall TV season, a few fan-favorite shows shows are returning with new seasons next month. To find out which returning series audiences are anticipating the most, the TV tracking app TV Time analyzed data from its 13 million global users to see which upcoming TV series viewers had followed the most frequently on its app.

The list includes the upcoming seasons of Netflix shows like "BoJack Horseman" and "Marvel's Iron Fist," alongside the latest installment of FX's anthology series "American Horror Story."

Here are the 5 returning shows that viewers are anticipating the most for September, according to TV Time:

5. "The Good Place" (Season 3) — Premieres September 27 on NBC

5. "The Good Place" (Season 3) — Premieres September 27 on NBC play

5. "The Good Place" (Season 3) — Premieres September 27 on NBC

(NBC)

Summary: "The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, 'House of Lies,' 'Veronica Mars'), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife and, thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place, which is definitely where she belongs."



4. "BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Premieres September 14 on Netflix

4. "BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Premieres September 14 on Netflix play

4. "BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Premieres September 14 on Netflix

(Netflix)

Summary: "Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the '90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of...not quite gold...but something like gold. Copper?"



3. "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" (Season 8) — Premieres September 12 on FX

3. "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" (Season 8) — Premieres September 12 on FX play

3. "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" (Season 8) — Premieres September 12 on FX

(FX)

Summary: "A groundbreaking anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk."



2. "Atypical" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

2. "Atypical" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix play

2. "Atypical" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

(Netflix)

Summary: "When a teen on the autism spectrum decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery."



1. "Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

1. "Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix play

1. "Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7 on Netflix

(Netflix/Marvel)

Summary: "Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfill his destiny."



Top Articles

1 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech 'Cocaine Cowboys:' Some Google employees allegedly threw a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
null
Tech Marvel is removing a reference to an anti-Mormon book from its latest Spider-Man comic
RNG's Heartland Biogas facility, an existing anaerobic digester in Colorado.
Tech A Philadelphia refiner has a $120 million plan to create a machine that turns food scraps into natural gas
US President Donald Trump.
Tech Trump's anger at the perceived bias of big tech is reportedly getting conservatives fired up, and he's not about to back down