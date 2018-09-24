Pulse.com.gh logo
The 5 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching


Every week, we'll suggest what Netflix users should watch on the streaming service that is either new or leaving that week.

Curse of the Black Pearl play

Curse of the Black Pearl

(Disney)

New titles come and go on Netflix every week, but choosing what to stream can be a daunting task.

That's why every week Business Insider will suggest what Netflix users should watch that is either new or leaving. This week sees a variety of titles arriving to the service, and only a couple that are leaving. The titles include "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," and a Netflix original horror movie.

New movies and TV shows coming this week:

  • "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Peal" (Movie — coming Tuesday, September 25): The original "Pirates" is still the best four sequels later, and one of the most entertaining summer blockbusters of the last two decades.
  • "A Wrinkle in Time" (Movie — coming Tuesday, September 25): Ava Duvernay's Disney flick has been polarizing among audiences and critics, but that just means it's worth checking out to draw your own conclusion.
  • "The Hurricane Heist" (Movie — coming Wednesday, September 26): If you like action movies with outlandish concepts and just want to put on something entertaining for less than two hours, then "The Hurricane Heist" is for you.
  • "Hold the Dark" (Movie — coming Friday, September 28): Reviews have been mixed about this Netflix original mystery/drama. But it's from director Jeremy Saulnier, whose "Green Room" was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2016, and stars "Westworld's" Jeffrey Wright and "Big Little Lies" star Alexander Skarsgård, which makes it worth a look.
  • "Chef's Table" Volume 5 (TV show — coming Friday, September 28): The Emmy-nominated documentary food series returns on Friday with a new volume.

Titles leaving this week:

  • "The Imitation Game" (Movie — leaving Friday, September 28): If you haven't seen this historical drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay, this week is your last chance to stream it on Netflix.

