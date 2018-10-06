Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 5 scariest movies of all time, according to Redbox customers


Tech The 5 scariest movies of all time, according to Redbox customers

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Redbox recently conducted a survey of what its customers think is the scariest movie they have ever seen. The survey also asked what people's favorite family-friendly Halloween movie is — take a look.

null play

null

(Orion Pictures/"Silence of the Lambs")

Video-rental company Redbox recently asked its customers to name the horror movie that scares them the most, and the results include a mix of classic films and more-recent thrillers.

The survey, conducted September 11 to September 18, included 1,200 respondents through the online Redbox Customer Panel. The survey also asked respondents to name which is their favorite family-friendly Halloween movie.

The top five family Halloween movies among Redbox customers are below:

  1. Hocus Pocus
  2. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
  3. Beetlejuice
  4. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  5. Hotel Transylvania

And below are the top five scariest movies of all time, according to Redbox customers:

5. "Saw" (2004)

5. "Saw" (2004) play

5. "Saw" (2004)

(Lionsgate)

James Wan's "Saw," about a madman that devises cunning traps for his victims, is just as much a crime-thriller as it is a horror movie — though the line between those genres can often blur (see, "Seven"). But it kicked off a grisly eight-movie franchise that symbolized Halloween for nearly a decade.



4. "The Shining" (1980)

4. "The Shining" (1980) play

4. "The Shining" (1980)

(Warner Bros.)

Stanley Kubrick's Stephen King adaptation delivers a spine-tingling Jack Nicholson performance — he plays writer Jack Torrance, who falls deep into madness and terrorizes his family at the infamous Overlook Hotel.



3. "The Ring" (2002)

3. "The Ring" (2002) play

3. "The Ring" (2002)

(Dreamworks Pictures)

In Gore Verbinski's remake of Japanese horror film "Ringu," a video warns of the viewer's death in seven days. It drove its fictional viewers mad, but entranced real-life moviegoers.



2. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

16. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) — $272.7 million play

16. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) — $272.7 million

(Orion Pictures)

"The Silence of the Lambs" remains the only horror film to win the Oscar for best picture (if you don't count "The Shape of Water"), and one of only a few movies to win all five top awards: Picture, actor (Anthony Hopkins as the twisted Hannibal Lecter), actress (Jodie Foster), director (Jonathan Demme), and adapted screenplay.



1. "The Exorcist" (1973)

1. "The Exorcist" (1973) play

1. "The Exorcist" (1973)

(Warner Bros.)

45 years after it first terrified audiences, "The Exorcist" remains one of, if not the, best horror movie of all time — and Redbox customers are still frightened by it.



Top Articles

1 Tech Meet the coding prodigy who has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on...bullet
2 Tech Andy Halsall, poa! Internet CEO opens up on how they are opening...bullet
3 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The value of the equity held by female founders such as 23andMe's Anne Wojcicki is a small fraction of that held by their male counterparts.
Tech Tech's diversity problem is even bigger than we realized — here's why that's so bad for the next generation of startups
null
Tech 9 reasons you should buy the smaller iPhone XS instead of the iPhone XS Max (AAPL)
null
Tech I take back every bad thing I ever said about the Apple Watch (AAPL)
The Xbox One X (left) and Xbox One S (right).
Tech The next generation of game consoles is scheduled to arrive in 2020 — here's what we know
X
Advertisement